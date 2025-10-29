Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Global Flexible Packaging Market To Surpass USD 241 Billion By 2030 The UK, The US, And South Africa Emerge As Leading Importers


2025-10-29 03:05:11
(MENAFN- GetNews)


"Global Flexible Packaging Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton's latest research, the global flexible packaging market was valued at USD 202.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 241.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.04% during 2024–2030. The United Kingdom, the U.S. and South Africa emerged as the top importers of flexible packaging materials, with 45,801, 32,691, and 14,704 shipments respectively (Volza, April 2025).

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 241.99 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 202.24 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 3.04%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product Type, Material, Flexible Plastic, Application, Consumer Packaging, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging

Sustainable flexible packaging has become the cornerstone of the industry's shift toward a circular economy. In March 2025, Nordmeccanica, Ecopol, and Henkel collaborated to develop a recyclable paper/film laminate, showcasing how innovation and cross-industry partnerships are creating eco-friendly solutions that minimize waste and meet tightening global sustainability standards.

AI and Robotics Revolutionize Packaging Efficiency

Integrating AI and robotics is transforming how flexible packaging is designed and produced. Companies like Amazon are leveraging AI-driven algorithms to optimize packaging use, cut down on material waste, and streamline logistics. These intelligent technologies are enabling packaging operations that are not only faster and more precise but also more sustainable.

E-commerce Expansion Accelerates Market Demand

The rapid rise of e-commerce, led by the U.S. with 2.55 million active sites, followed by China and the U.K., continues to fuel the need for lightweight, customizable, and durable packaging. Flexible packaging offers the versatility required to protect diverse products during shipping, making it a preferred solution in the online retail ecosystem.

Mergers and Acquisitions Strengthen Industry Capabilities

Strategic M&A activity is reshaping the packaging landscape, as companies seek to expand scale, adopt advanced technologies, and diversify portfolios. Consolidation allows packaging firms to meet the growing demand for secure, sustainable, and efficient solutions, particularly from the expanding e-commerce and food industries.

Rising Demand for Lightweight and Eco-Efficient Materials

The shift toward lightweight packaging reflects both economic and environmental priorities. A 2023 survey found that 73% of global consumers are willing to pay more for products packaged sustainably. Lightweight materials, including recyclable aluminium and glass, allow companies to reduce transportation emissions and meet sustainability goals, particularly in the food and beverage sectors.

Book the Free Sample@:

Key Company Profiles

  • Amcor plc
  • Berry Global Inc. (Acquired by Amcor plc in April 2025)
  • Mondi
  • Sealed Air
  • Transcontinental Inc.
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • Huhtamaki
  • Ahlstrom
  • Smurfit Westrock
  • AptarGroup, Inc.

Other Prominent Company Profiles

  • All4Labels
  • Aluberg S.p.A.
  • American Packaging Corporation
  • Aran Group
  • Bioplast
  • Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG
  • Bühler
  • Carcano Antonio S.p.A.
  • CCL Industries Inc.
  • Cellografica Gerosa S.p.A.
  • Cosmo Films
  • Coveris
  • Danaflex
  • Dazpak
  • Di Mauro Officine Grafiche S.p.A.
  • Eco Flexibles
  • ePac Holdings, LLC
  • Etapak
  • Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A.
  • Flexpack
  • Gascogne Flexible
  • Glenroy, Inc.
  • Global-Pak, Inc.
  • Goglio SpA
  • Grupo Lantero
  • Guala Pack
  • Innovia Films
  • International Paper
  • Industria Termoplastica Pavese (ITP)
  • O. Kleiner AG
  • Korozo Group
  • Krajcár Packaging Ltd.
  • LEEB GmbH & Co. KG
  • Notpla Limited
  • Novolex
  • Perlen Packaging
  • Plastic Suppliers Inc.
  • Plastixx FFS Technologies
  • Polypak Packaging
  • Printpack
  • ProAmpac
  • Pro-Pac Packaging Limited
  • Reynolds Group Ltd
  • Ringmetall
  • RKW Group
  • Rockwell Solutions
  • Saica
  • SCHMID FOLIEN GmbH & Co. KG
  • Schur
  • SIG
  • Sigma Plastics Group
  • Stora Enso
  • Südpack
  • Symetal
  • Reflex Group
  • UFlex Limited
  • Walki Group Oy
  • Winpak LTD.
  • Wipf AG

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type

  • Bags & Sacks
  • Poches
  • Others

Material

  • Flexible Plastic
  • Flexible Paper
  • Foil

    Flexible Plastic

    • PE
    • BOPP
    • CPP
    • BOPET
    • PA
    • PET
    • PVC
    • EVOH
    • Others

    Application

    • Consumer Packaging
    • Industrial Packaging

    Consumer Packaging

    • Bakery Confectionery
    • Meat, Poultry & Seafood
    • Dairy
    • RTE
    • Frozen Food
    • Healthcare
    • Personal Care
    • Tea & Coffee
    • Pet Food
    • Others

    Geography

    North America

    • The U.S.
    • Canada

    Europe

    • Germany
    • The U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Benelux
    • Scandinavia
    • Spain
    • Switzerland
    • Austria

    APAC

    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • New Zealand

    Latin America

    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Chile

    Middle East & Africa

    • Turkey
    • Egypt
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa

    Related Reports That May Align with Your Business Needs

    Sustainable Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

    Glass Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

    What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

    • How big is the global flexible packaging market?
    • Who are the key players in the global flexible packaging market?
    • Which region dominates the global flexible packaging market share?
    • What is the growth rate of the global flexible packaging market?
    • What are the significant trends in the flexible packaging market?

    Why Arizton?

    100% Customer Satisfaction

    24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

    200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

    80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

    100% more data and analysis

    1500+ reports published till date

    Post-Purchase Benefit

    • 1hr of free analyst discussion
    • 10% off on customization

    About Us:

    Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

    We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

    Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

    MENAFN29102025003238003268ID1110266620



    • GetNews

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    Search