Global Flexible Packaging Market To Surpass USD 241 Billion By 2030 The UK, The US, And South Africa Emerge As Leading Importers

According to Arizton's latest research, the global flexible packaging market was valued at USD 202.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 241.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.04% during 2024–2030. The United Kingdom, the U.S. and South Africa emerged as the top importers of flexible packaging materials, with 45,801, 32,691, and 14,704 shipments respectively (Volza, April 2025).

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 241.99 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 202.24 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 3.04%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product Type, Material, Flexible Plastic, Application, Consumer Packaging, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging

Sustainable flexible packaging has become the cornerstone of the industry's shift toward a circular economy. In March 2025, Nordmeccanica, Ecopol, and Henkel collaborated to develop a recyclable paper/film laminate, showcasing how innovation and cross-industry partnerships are creating eco-friendly solutions that minimize waste and meet tightening global sustainability standards.

AI and Robotics Revolutionize Packaging Efficiency

Integrating AI and robotics is transforming how flexible packaging is designed and produced. Companies like Amazon are leveraging AI-driven algorithms to optimize packaging use, cut down on material waste, and streamline logistics. These intelligent technologies are enabling packaging operations that are not only faster and more precise but also more sustainable.

E-commerce Expansion Accelerates Market Demand

The rapid rise of e-commerce, led by the U.S. with 2.55 million active sites, followed by China and the U.K., continues to fuel the need for lightweight, customizable, and durable packaging. Flexible packaging offers the versatility required to protect diverse products during shipping, making it a preferred solution in the online retail ecosystem.

Mergers and Acquisitions Strengthen Industry Capabilities

Strategic M&A activity is reshaping the packaging landscape, as companies seek to expand scale, adopt advanced technologies, and diversify portfolios. Consolidation allows packaging firms to meet the growing demand for secure, sustainable, and efficient solutions, particularly from the expanding e-commerce and food industries.

Rising Demand for Lightweight and Eco-Efficient Materials

The shift toward lightweight packaging reflects both economic and environmental priorities. A 2023 survey found that 73% of global consumers are willing to pay more for products packaged sustainably. Lightweight materials, including recyclable aluminium and glass, allow companies to reduce transportation emissions and meet sustainability goals, particularly in the food and beverage sectors.

Key Company Profiles



Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc. (Acquired by Amcor plc in April 2025)

Mondi

Sealed Air

Transcontinental Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki

Ahlstrom

Smurfit Westrock AptarGroup, Inc.

Other Prominent Company Profiles



All4Labels

Aluberg S.p.A.

American Packaging Corporation

Aran Group

Bioplast

Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG

Bühler

Carcano Antonio S.p.A.

CCL Industries Inc.

Cellografica Gerosa S.p.A.

Cosmo Films

Coveris

Danaflex

Dazpak

Di Mauro Officine Grafiche S.p.A.

Eco Flexibles

ePac Holdings, LLC

Etapak

Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A.

Flexpack

Gascogne Flexible

Glenroy, Inc.

Global-Pak, Inc.

Goglio SpA

Grupo Lantero

Guala Pack

Innovia Films

International Paper

Industria Termoplastica Pavese (ITP)

O. Kleiner AG

Korozo Group

Krajcár Packaging Ltd.

LEEB GmbH & Co. KG

Notpla Limited

Novolex

Perlen Packaging

Plastic Suppliers Inc.

Plastixx FFS Technologies

Polypak Packaging

Printpack

ProAmpac

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Reynolds Group Ltd

Ringmetall

RKW Group

Rockwell Solutions

Saica

SCHMID FOLIEN GmbH & Co. KG

Schur

SIG

Sigma Plastics Group

Stora Enso

Südpack

Symetal

Reflex Group

UFlex Limited

Walki Group Oy

Winpak LTD. Wipf AG

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type



Bags & Sacks

Poches Others

Material

Flexible Plastic



PE

BOPP

CPP

BOPET

PA

PET

PVC

EVOH Others

Application



Consumer Packaging Industrial Packaging

Consumer Packaging



Bakery Confectionery

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy

RTE

Frozen Food

Healthcare

Personal Care

Tea & Coffee

Pet Food Others

Geography

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Benelux

Scandinavia

Spain

Switzerland Austria

APAC



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea New Zealand

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina Chile

Middle East & Africa



Turkey

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

UAE South Africa

