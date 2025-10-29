Global Flexible Packaging Market To Surpass USD 241 Billion By 2030 The UK, The US, And South Africa Emerge As Leading Importers
"Global Flexible Packaging Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.
According to Arizton's latest research, the global flexible packaging market was valued at USD 202.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 241.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.04% during 2024–2030. The United Kingdom, the U.S. and South Africa emerged as the top importers of flexible packaging materials, with 45,801, 32,691, and 14,704 shipments respectively (Volza, April 2025).Looking for More Information? Click:
Report Summary:
Market Size (2030): USD 241.99 Billion
Market Size (2024): USD 202.24 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 3.04%
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Market Segmentation: Product Type, Material, Flexible Plastic, Application, Consumer Packaging, And Geography
Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging
Sustainable flexible packaging has become the cornerstone of the industry's shift toward a circular economy. In March 2025, Nordmeccanica, Ecopol, and Henkel collaborated to develop a recyclable paper/film laminate, showcasing how innovation and cross-industry partnerships are creating eco-friendly solutions that minimize waste and meet tightening global sustainability standards.
AI and Robotics Revolutionize Packaging Efficiency
Integrating AI and robotics is transforming how flexible packaging is designed and produced. Companies like Amazon are leveraging AI-driven algorithms to optimize packaging use, cut down on material waste, and streamline logistics. These intelligent technologies are enabling packaging operations that are not only faster and more precise but also more sustainable.
E-commerce Expansion Accelerates Market Demand
The rapid rise of e-commerce, led by the U.S. with 2.55 million active sites, followed by China and the U.K., continues to fuel the need for lightweight, customizable, and durable packaging. Flexible packaging offers the versatility required to protect diverse products during shipping, making it a preferred solution in the online retail ecosystem.
Mergers and Acquisitions Strengthen Industry Capabilities
Strategic M&A activity is reshaping the packaging landscape, as companies seek to expand scale, adopt advanced technologies, and diversify portfolios. Consolidation allows packaging firms to meet the growing demand for secure, sustainable, and efficient solutions, particularly from the expanding e-commerce and food industries.
Rising Demand for Lightweight and Eco-Efficient Materials
The shift toward lightweight packaging reflects both economic and environmental priorities. A 2023 survey found that 73% of global consumers are willing to pay more for products packaged sustainably. Lightweight materials, including recyclable aluminium and glass, allow companies to reduce transportation emissions and meet sustainability goals, particularly in the food and beverage sectors.Book the Free Sample@:
Key Company Profiles
-
Amcor plc
Berry Global Inc. (Acquired by Amcor plc in April 2025)
Mondi
Sealed Air
Transcontinental Inc.
Sonoco Products Company
Huhtamaki
Ahlstrom
Smurfit Westrock
AptarGroup, Inc.
Other Prominent Company Profiles
-
All4Labels
Aluberg S.p.A.
American Packaging Corporation
Aran Group
Bioplast
Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG
Bühler
Carcano Antonio S.p.A.
CCL Industries Inc.
Cellografica Gerosa S.p.A.
Cosmo Films
Coveris
Danaflex
Dazpak
Di Mauro Officine Grafiche S.p.A.
Eco Flexibles
ePac Holdings, LLC
Etapak
Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A.
Flexpack
Gascogne Flexible
Glenroy, Inc.
Global-Pak, Inc.
Goglio SpA
Grupo Lantero
Guala Pack
Innovia Films
International Paper
Industria Termoplastica Pavese (ITP)
O. Kleiner AG
Korozo Group
Krajcár Packaging Ltd.
LEEB GmbH & Co. KG
Notpla Limited
Novolex
Perlen Packaging
Plastic Suppliers Inc.
Plastixx FFS Technologies
Polypak Packaging
Printpack
ProAmpac
Pro-Pac Packaging Limited
Reynolds Group Ltd
Ringmetall
RKW Group
Rockwell Solutions
Saica
SCHMID FOLIEN GmbH & Co. KG
Schur
SIG
Sigma Plastics Group
Stora Enso
Südpack
Symetal
Reflex Group
UFlex Limited
Walki Group Oy
Winpak LTD.
Wipf AG
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Product Type
-
Bags & Sacks
Poches
Others
MaterialFlexible Plastic Flexible Paper Foil
Flexible Plastic
-
PE
BOPP
CPP
BOPET
PA
PET
PVC
EVOH
Others
Application
-
Consumer Packaging
Industrial Packaging
Consumer Packaging
-
Bakery Confectionery
Meat, Poultry & Seafood
Dairy
RTE
Frozen Food
Healthcare
Personal Care
Tea & Coffee
Pet Food
Others
Geography
North America
-
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
-
Germany
The U.K.
France
Italy
Benelux
Scandinavia
Spain
Switzerland
Austria
APAC
-
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
New Zealand
Latin America
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Middle East & Africa
-
Turkey
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Related Reports That May Align with Your Business Needs
Sustainable Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029
Glass Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
-
How big is the global flexible packaging market?
Who are the key players in the global flexible packaging market?
Which region dominates the global flexible packaging market share?
What is the growth rate of the global flexible packaging market?
What are the significant trends in the flexible packaging market?
Why Arizton?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1500+ reports published till date
Post-Purchase Benefit
-
1hr of free analyst discussion
10% off on customization
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment