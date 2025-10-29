New Life Wellness Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary And The Launch Of Revolutionary New TMS Treatment And Spravato

MENAFN - GetNews)



"New Life Wellness"New Life Wellness in Dayton, OH, celebrates its 5th Anniversary with the launch of BTL's EXOMIND TMS treatment on October 29, 2025. The event will feature free food, door prizes, and exclusive discounts. Guests can explore the clinic's advanced therapies like Ketamine Infusion and Spravato treatments, while also entering a raffle to win a free EXOMIND treatment series worth $3,000. This marks a milestone in the clinic's mission to promote mental wellness.

Dayton, OH - October 29, 2025 - New Life Wellness proudly announces its 5-Year Anniversary and the launch of BTL's EXOMIND TMS treatment, now available, taking place on October 29, 2025, from 4:30 to 7:30 PM. The event will feature complimentary food, exciting door prizes, and special package pricing available exclusively to attendees. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience EXOMIND, the clinic's newest therapeutic innovation designed to elevate mental clarity and emotional resilience, without requiring a diagnosis or previous medication history.

This milestone marks half a decade of service excellence and growth in the field of mental wellness. During the open house, visitors can engage with the clinical team, explore treatment rooms, and learn about cutting-edge therapies offered at New Life Wellness. A major highlight of the evening will be the raffle giveaway, where attendees can win a free EXOMIND treatment series valued at $3,000.

By launching EXOMIND, the clinic reinforces its commitment to advancing mind-body health through modern, research-backed approaches and the latest in brain science. The celebration aims to connect the local community with holistic, science-based solutions that foster long-term emotional and physical well-being.

Comprehensive Wellness and Mental Health Services

New Life Wellness delivers a full spectrum of integrative treatments designed to address the root causes of mental health and chronic pain conditions. Their patient-centered approach combines clinical precision with compassionate care, setting new benchmarks in holistic healing.

Ketamine Infusion Therapy

The ketamine infusion therapy provides rapid relief for patients experiencing depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain. Acting on NMDA receptors helps reset neural pathways to improve emotional regulation and mood stability.

Spravato (Esketamine) Treatments

As an FDA-approved nasal spray for major depressive disorder, Spravato offers a safe and effective alternative for patients unresponsive to traditional antidepressants, delivering measurable improvements in emotional wellness.

Functional & Lifestyle Medicine

The clinic's program of lifestyle and functional medicine in Dayton focuses on restoring balance and vitality through personalized treatment plans. Using advanced diagnostics, practitioners identify underlying causes of illness and promote natural healing across multiple body systems.

Therapy and Lifestyle Support

New Life Wellness offers trauma-informed and centered therapy and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, using evidence-based and somatic approaches to create deep, lasting change.

About the Company

Established in Dayton, Ohio, New Life Wellness has become a regional leader in advanced mental health and wellness treatments. Over the past five years, they have built a reputation for combining science-driven therapies with individualized care. By introducing EXOMIND, the clinic continues its mission to help patients achieve holistic healing, improved mood regulation, and renewed energy for everyday life.