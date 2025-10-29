New Jersey DUI Lawyer Rachel Kugel Provides Guidance On Aggravated DUI Charges

Newark, NJ - Rachel Kugel, a leading New Jersey DUI lawyer and founder of The Kugel Law Firm ( ), is shedding light on the serious consequences associated with aggravated DUI charges in the state. Aggravated DUI cases involve circumstances that elevate the severity of a standard DUI offense, resulting in harsher penalties such as higher fines, longer jail sentences, and extended license suspensions.

Aggravated DUI in New Jersey arises when certain aggravating factors are present, including a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15% or higher, driving under the influence with a minor passenger, prior DUI convictions, or causing an accident that results in injury or death. Each of these factors significantly heightens the risk to public safety, prompting the state to impose stricter penalties on individuals found guilty of this offense. With these consequences in mind, retaining a New Jersey DUI lawyer becomes essential for navigating the legal process.

The penalties tied to aggravated DUI in New Jersey extend beyond standard DUI punishments. Defendants may face fines ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars, mandatory installation of ignition interlock devices, and lengthy driver's license suspensions. In cases where the offense results in bodily harm or fatality, charges may rise to indictable levels, leading to years of incarceration. These legal ramifications, combined with long-term effects on employment opportunities, personal relationships, and insurance rates, make aggravated DUI a life-altering charge. Rachel Kugel emphasizes that prompt legal representation is often crucial in protecting the rights of those accused.

Defense strategies in aggravated DUI cases often involve challenging the validity of the traffic stop, disputing the accuracy of breath or blood test results, and questioning the administration of field sobriety tests. With years of experience representing clients in DUI matters, Rachel Kugel and The Kugel Law Firm provide strategic representation designed to identify weaknesses in the prosecution's case and pursue favorable resolutions, whether through negotiations or trial. For individuals facing such charges, guidance from a New Jersey DUI lawyer is a vital resource in addressing the complexities of the legal system.

About The Kugel Law Firm:

The Kugel Law Firm, founded by Rachel Kugel, is dedicated to defending individuals charged with DUI and related offenses in New Jersey and New York. The firm handles cases ranging from first-time DUI arrests to aggravated DUI matters involving high blood alcohol levels, repeat offenses, or accidents causing injury. With a reputation built on effective advocacy and commitment to client rights, The Kugel Law Firm continues to be a trusted choice for those in need of DUI defense. For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact The Kugel Law Firm at (973) 854-0098 or visit

