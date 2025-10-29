Cazbah Partnership Powers Legacy Fiberoptics' Digital Expansion And Industry Growth

Farmington, N.Y. - October 29, 2025 - Cazbah, an award-winning digital marketing agency dedicated to manufacturers and industrial B2B companies, is pleased to announce a fiber optic case study showcasing results of its partnership with Legacy Fiberoptics, a full service repair and calibration facility for fiber optic test equipment. The collaboration has driven meaningful improvements in Legacy Fiberoptics' online visibility, lead generation and strategic growth positioning.

Transforming an Established Industrial Firm's Digital Presence

Legacy Fiberoptics was founded in 2008 by engineers who left a major fiber-optic manufacturer to preserve U.S.-based calibration services. Over the years, the company evolved from a one-product calibration shop into a full-service repair and calibration provider with global reach, serving fiber-optic test equipment rental, technician deployment, radio-frequency testing and more.

Despite this technical capability and market trust, when ownership transferred to Gabriella Marchesani in 2022, Legacy's digital infrastructure was outdated, under-optimized and poorly aligned with growth goals. The website featured obsolete product listings, lacked clear lead-capture mechanisms and did little to attract new customers beyond the existing base.“We didn't really have results from the web... We weren't reaching people, we were just letting them come to us.” Marchesani said.

STRATEGIC GOALS & SELECTION OF THE RIGHT PARTNER

Gabriella set clear priorities: obtain WBE (woman-owned business) certification to open new contract opportunities, streamline internal processes for tracking leads, consistently attract new business rather than rely solely on legacy accounts, and build a digital marketing foundation that would support future acquisitions.

What distinguished Cazbah as the preferred partner was not just its technical capability, but its relational approach. Marchesani explained,“I felt understood... They got what we do, even though it's a niche service, and could put that into words and content online.”

SOLUTION: TECHNOLOGY, PROCESS, PEOPLE

Cazbah launched a three-pronged initiative to modernize Legacy Fiberoptics' digital ecosystem:

First, the team completely rebuilt the website to reflect the breadth of Legacy's services: repair, calibration, rentals and technician deployment. The new design was mobile-friendly, emphasized clarity of services, and introduced an online RMA (return material authorization) submission form to streamline lead capture.

Second, Cazbah implemented a structured process for SEO and content development. Through regular meetings between Marchesani and her dedicated Internet Marketing Consultant, the team identified priority keywords, such as“fiber optic test equipment” and“fusion splicer repair,” and published optimized blog posts and service pages. Analytics dashboards (GA4, Search Console, SEMrush) gave clear visibility into lead sources and user behaviour.

Third, the human partnership element ensured consistent communication, accountability and refinement. Meeting recaps, progress check-ins, and collaborative planning galvanized Legacy's internal processes and aligned the digital effort with business strategy.

RESULTS: VISIBLE IMPACT ON GROWTH

The outcomes from the Cazbah-Legacy Fiberoptics partnership were clear and measurable. Legacy began appearing on the first page of Google for high-value search terms, dramatically improving its discoverability. More importantly, the leads coming through the site shifted from vague or suspicious submissions to qualified, actionable RMAs. Marchesani shared:“Before, too many online RMAs were a red flag. Now... they're real. They're from new customers.”

Even a modest volume of new RMAs, at three or four in a month, covered the cost of the program and set the stage for repeat business. What makes the result especially compelling: this performance was achieved without paid Google Ads, relying instead on sustained SEO, geo-targeting and content efforts included in Cazbah's Content MVP program.

Beyond lead generation, the collaboration had strategic impact. The disciplined frameworks Cazbah introduced (Progress, Accountability, Creativity, Excellence, Integrity, Transparency) became embedded in Legacy's internal culture, helping the company pursue bold moves including the acquisitions of two other firms and relocation of offices.

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR INDUSTRIAL SMBS

For manufacturers and service firms operating in niche B2B markets, the Legacy Fiberoptics story underscores three key lessons:



A legacy customer base does not guarantee future growth; new customer acquisition must be built into digital strategy.

Organic SEO, when executed consistently, can outperform paid-advertising in terms of qualified leads and long-term efficiency. A marketing partner that combines technical execution with relational trust and collaboration can make the difference between a website and a true growth platform.

LOOKING AHEAD: SCALING WITH CONFIDENCE

With the digital foundation in place, Legacy Fiberoptics is positioned for sustained growth. Plans include launching ecommerce for parts and rental services, expanding into radio-frequency testing, and leveraging WBE certification to access larger contracts.“Since partnering with Cazbah, we've definitely seen an increase in our online presence. People are finding us with a quick Google search, and that tells me it's working,” said Marchesani.

ABOUT LEGACY FIBEROPTICS

Legacy Fiberoptics is a full-service calibration, repair and rental provider for optical and radio-frequency test equipment. Established in 2008 by former engineers of GN Nettest, the company serves clients globally with technician-deployable services, equipment rentals and expert calibration. Headquartered in Utica, New York, Legacy is committed to American-based service, quality and technical excellence.

Website:

ABOUT CAZBAH

Cazbah is a veteran-owned, full-service digital-marketing agency based in Farmington, New York, specializing in web design, SEO, content development and lead-generation for small and mid-sized manufacturing firms. Since 2001, Cazbah has worked with hundreds of industrial clients to convert their technical strength into measurable online growth.

Website:

Phone: 866-4-CAZBAH

Address: PO Box 161, Victor, NY 14564