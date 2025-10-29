Shop Hang Nga: Bridging Cultures And Commerce With Authentic Russian Goods In Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM - October 29, 2025 - Shop Hang Nga, a leading e-commerce platform under BANGA Trading and Service Company Limited, today announced its commitment to further strengthening the commercial and cultural ties between Russia and Vietnam by expanding its diverse portfolio of authentic Russian and premium imported products. Operating under the guiding principle of“Reputation Builds Brand” (Uy tín tạo nên Thương Hiệu), Shop Hang Nga has established itself as a trusted source for quality goods, catering to a rapidly growing consumer base across Vietnam.

Founded by Mrs. Thai Thi Nga, a business veteran with extensive experience in importing and distributing high-end consumer products, the company was officially registered and launched in August 2025. The platform's mission is clear: to deliver exceptional products with transparent origins and competitive pricing, filling a crucial niche in the Vietnamese market for reliable, authentic foreign imports.

"Vietnam and Russia share a deep, long-standing relationship, and for decades, Russian products have been synonymous with quality and trust among the Vietnamese people," says Ms. Nga. "Shop Hang Nga is more than just a retail platform; it is a dedicated channel to bring the best of Russian heritage-from culinary traditions to wellness products-directly to Vietnamese homes."

Shop Hang Nga's product range is carefully curated, focusing on categories highly valued by local consumers for their quality and uniqueness:

Confectionery and Snacks: A popular selection of traditional Russian chocolates, candies (like Alenka and various chocolate/nut mixes), and high-quality sunflower seeds (Babkiny), reflecting the sweet traditions of Russia.

Health and Wellness: Essential supplements, specialized skincare, and cosmetics often derived from natural Siberian ingredients, appealing to the health-conscious Vietnamese demographic.

Premium Spirits and Gifts: The shop maintains a strong inventory of unique imported liquors, including specialty Moutai (Kweichow Moutai) and other premium Baijiu from China, as well as decorative and collectible Russian-themed spirits, which are highly sought after for Lunar New Year (Tết) and special occasions.

Household and Traditional Items: A selection of unique goods like Russian scarves and traditional souvenirs, further enriching the platform's offering beyond consumables.

In an increasingly crowded e-commerce space, Shop Hang Nga differentiates itself through a rigorous commitment to authenticity. All products are sourced directly from reputable manufacturers and verified suppliers, with an emphasis on clear origins and quality control. This dedication to customer trust has resulted in a loyal following of over 3,000 satisfied customers and positions the company for significant growth in the coming years.

Shop Hang Nga invites consumers, partners, and media to explore its unique collection and experience the quality that has built its reputation.

Shop Hang Nga is the official e-commerce website of BANGA Trading and Service Company Limited, specializing in the import and distribution of authentic Russian and high-end foreign consumer goods in Vietnam. Headquartered in Hanoi, the company is committed to providing a transparent, trustworthy, and premium shopping experience guided by the principle: "Reputation Builds Brand."

Contact Information of Shop Hang Nga



Hotline: +84 962 796 898

Website:

Fanpage:

Google Map:

Youtube: @shophangnga

Linkedin:

Instagram:

X:

Address: No. 25, Lane 268, Le Trong Tan Street, Phuong Liet Ward, Hanoi, Vietnam

Email:...

Zipcode: 100000 Country: Vietnam