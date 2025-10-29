Lone Wolf Roofing Is Gaining Positive Reviews For Its Top-Notch Roofing Service In Louisiana

MENAFN - GetNews) Trusted for craftsmanship, integrity, and five-star service, the Metairie-based roofing leader continues to set new standards in residential and commercial roofing across Louisiana.

Lone Wolf Roofing, one of Louisiana's most trusted names in residential and commercial roofing, continues to rise above the competition with an ever-growing list of five-star customer reviews. Known for its professionalism, craftsmanship, and outstanding customer service, the company has become the top-reviewed roofing service provider in Louisiana, a reputation built on integrity, reliability, and long-lasting results.

A Legacy of Quality and Trust

With over 25 years of combined experience, Lone Wolf Roofing has built its reputation on delivering high-quality roofing, siding, windows, and patio solutions that stand up to Louisiana's unique climate. Based in Metairie, the company provides comprehensive exterior services for homes and businesses, including roof replacement, repair, gutter installation, soffit and fascia work, storm damage restoration, and roof insurance claim assistance.

The company's workmanship, attention to detail, and commitment to transparency have earned them consistent praise from customers who appreciate their professionalism and personalized approach.

“Lone Wolf Roofing in New Orleans provided an outstanding service from start to finish,” shared Eric Burns, one satisfied homeowner.“Every concern was resolved quickly; truly exceptional responsiveness. The entire crew made us feel completely comfortable, and their professionalism was unmatched. The materials used were top-notch and incredibly durable, giving us lasting peace of mind.”

Another client, Dawson Jennifer, praised the company's integrity and craftsmanship,“We were so impressed with the services we received. Dylan and his wife were amazing to work with, honest with every detail and always kept us in the know. The workmanship of our roof is 100%. It looks amazing, and we couldn't be happier. If you need a new roof and want honesty and good craftsmanship, call Lone Wolf Roofing and you won't be disappointed.”

These reviews reflect the company's dedication to quality, communication, and reliability, core values that have made Lone Wolf Roofing a household name in Louisiana's roofing industry.

Licensed, Certified, and Recognized for Excellence

Lone Wolf Roofing operates under Residential Construction License No. 5382, ensuring full legal authorization to manage every aspect of roofing projects, from shingle replacement to structural repairs. The company's elite certifications reinforce its leadership in the industry:



GAF Master Elite Residential Roofing Contractor (2020–2025) – Top 2% of contractors nationwide

IBHS Fortified Certified Roofing Contractor (2023–2025) – Experts in hurricane, hail, and wind-resistant solutions

IKO Preferred Contractor (2021–2024) and Malarkey Roofing Shingles Certified (2021–2024)

Louisiana Contractor's Association Certificate for Roofing Excellence (2022)

NRCA Outstanding Workmanship Award (2023–2024)

Top Roofer in Metairie via Expertise (2024) Best Roofer, Best of St. Tammany (2025) and recognized in RoofingContractor's Top 100 Contractors in the USA (2022–2024)

Comprehensive Roofing and Exterior Services

Lone Wolf Roofing's strength lies in its ability to handle every aspect of exterior renovation with precision and care.



Residential Roofing: The company offers custom roofing solutions, from new installations to storm restoration, ensuring durability and long-term protection for Louisiana homes.

Commercial Roofing: Businesses rely on Lone Wolf Roofing for inspections, maintenance, and emergency repairs that minimize downtime and protect assets.

Gutter Services: With Louisiana's heavy rainfall, the company's gutter systems prevent foundation damage and enhance exterior appeal through reliable installation and maintenance.

Insurance Claim Assistance: Lone Wolf Roofing simplifies the insurance process by working directly with adjusters, providing drone inspections, and offering 24/7 emergency support.

Soffit and Fascia Services: Their soffit and fascia solutions improve ventilation, prevent moisture damage, and strengthen the home's structure. Storm Damage Restoration: The team specializes in rapid-response storm recovery, including roof, siding, window, and door restoration, helping homeowners recover quickly and safely.

Customer-Centric Approach

Every project undertaken by Lone Wolf Roofing is treated as a partnership. From the initial inspection to final walkthrough, the company ensures clear communication, timely updates, and uncompromising quality. Their transparent process and commitment to excellence have made them one of the most positively reviewed contractors in the region.

Watch Customer Testimonials

Homeowners across Louisiana have taken to sharing their experiences online. View a collection of authentic customer testimonials and project highlights on YouTube at Lone Wolf Roofing's official channel.

For more details connect with us at:

Phone: 504-230-6512

Email:...

Website & Social Media: linktr/lonewolfroofing

Address: 2882 Cleary Ave, Metairie, LA 70002, United States

About Lone Wolf Roofing

With 25 years of combined experience, Lone Wolf Roofing is a leading provider of high-quality roofing and exterior services in Louisiana. Headquartered in Metairie, the company offers residential and commercial roofing, siding, windows, patios, and gutters, all built with durability, affordability, and aesthetic appeal in mind.