JC Montenegro Releases Annual Impact Report For Salesian Family Youth Center

MENAFN - GetNews)The Salesian Family Youth Center (SFYC) has released its Annual Impact Report, a reflection of one year's work guiding and empowering young people in Boyle Heights. For Executive Director JC Montenegro, the numbers are only part of the story. Behind each statistic is a face, a name, and a renewed sense of hope.







A Year Measured in Lives

Over the past twelve months, SFYC has reached more than 2,000 young people and their families. The report highlights tutoring sessions that turned struggling students into graduates, service projects that united neighborhoods, and workshops that gave teenagers a place to belong. Montenegro calls it“a year of growth and gratitude,” shaped by mentors, volunteers, and donors who refused to give up on the next generation.

Moments that Matter

Among the milestones are the launch of new mental health resources, the expansion of after-school leadership programs, and the opening of the Youth Empowerment Hub, a space now serving as a model for holistic youth development. Teachers credit the Center for better school attendance. Parents speak of stronger confidence at home. Volunteers say they have witnessed a real transformation.

The Director's Reflection

“Every statistic represents a story of transformation,” said JC Montenegro, Executive Director of Salesian Family Youth Center.“Behind every number is a young person who found purpose, a volunteer who gave hope, and a community that chose to believe in its future.”

For JC Montenegro, success is defined less by data than by the relationships that make it possible. Each initiative is designed to build trust, strengthen faith, and help youth recognize their God-given potential.

Stewardship and Next Steps

Publishing the report is part of SFYC's promise to remain transparent and accountable to the community it serves. Supporters are invited to review the findings online and join a neighborhood gathering later this fall, where JC Montenegro and his team will outline the next phase of development.

Looking to 2026, SFYC plans to grow its mentorship and volunteer training programs while introducing new leadership-formation tracks. The direction stays rooted in JC Montenegro's long-standing conviction: when young people feel they belong, they begin to lead.

About JC Montenegro

JC Montenegro is a faith-based youth leadership speaker and empowerment mentor from Quito, Ecuador. His commitment to service began at eighteen when he joined the Salesian Volunteer Program and spent a year working with communities in the Amazon jungle, an experience that shaped his lifelong mission to educate and empower youth.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commercial Engineering from Escuela Politécnica del Ejército Ecuatoriano, an MBA from the University of Phoenix, a Master's in Youth Ministry from the Salesian University of Ecuador, and a Ph.D. in Individual, Family, and Society from the University of Comillas in Spain.

Montenegro has led mission trips and community initiatives across several countries and continues to serve through local outreach and education programs that strengthen families and develop future leaders.

About Salesian Family Youth Center

The Salesian Family Youth Center in Boyle Heights serves as a hub for mentorship, academic support, and community engagement for youth across Los Angeles. Guided by the Salesian values of faith, family, and service, SFYC provides programs that foster belonging, leadership, and lifelong learning.

