JC Montenegro And Salesian Family Youth Center Relaunch Youth Empowerment Hub In Boyle Heights

JC Montenegro, faith-based youth leadership mentor and Executive Director of the Salesian Family Youth Center (SFYC), has announced the relaunch of the Youth Empowerment Hub, a dedicated space in Boyle Heights that equips young people with mentorship, leadership training, and purpose-driven life skills.







The Launch Initiative

The Youth Empowerment Hub was created to serve as both a learning center and a community gathering place for teens and young adults. Its mission is simple yet transformative: to provide an environment where every young person feels seen, valued, and capable of shaping their future. Through workshops, service projects, and one-on-one mentorship, the Hub will offer pathways for youth to explore faith, leadership, and personal growth.

Why It Matters

For more than two decades, JC Montenegro has worked to build environments of belonging in Los Angeles communities. The Hub embodies that philosophy. In neighborhoods where resources are limited and distractions are many, SFYC aims to be a consistent presence: a place where belonging leads to empowerment. Programs will focus on leadership formation, academic readiness, and faith-rooted service, connecting youth to mentors who model purpose and integrity.

The Founder's Perspective

“When young people discover they belong, they start believing in who they can become,” said JC Montenegro, Executive Director of Salesian Family Youth Center.“The Youth Empowerment Hub is more than a program; it is a community of trust that helps every student find the confidence to lead.”

Community Collaboration

The launch is supported by local schools, churches, and volunteers who share the goal of helping young people thrive. Each partner contributes time, expertise, or funding to ensure that the Hub remains accessible to all. Workshops on digital literacy, mental health awareness, and service leadership will begin this fall, along with mentorship sessions for high school and college students.

About JC Montenegro

JC Montenegro is a faith-based youth leadership speaker and empowerment mentor from Quito, Ecuador. His commitment to service began at eighteen when he joined the Salesian Volunteer Program and spent a year working with communities in the Amazon jungle - an experience that shaped his lifelong mission to educate and empower youth.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commercial Engineering from Escuela Politécnica del Ejército Ecuatoriano, an MBA from the University of Phoenix, a Master's in Youth Ministry from the Salesian University of Ecuador, and a Ph.D. in Individual, Family, and Society from the University of Comillas in Spain.

JC Montenegro has led mission trips and community initiatives across several countries and continues to serve through local outreach and education programs that strengthen families and develop future leaders.

About Salesian Family Youth Center

The Salesian Family Youth Center in Boyle Heights serves as a hub for mentorship, academic support, and community engagement for youth across Los Angeles. Guided by the Salesian values of faith, family, and service, SFYC provides programs that foster belonging, leadership, and lifelong learning.

Website:

Instagram: @kawarim

LinkedIn: