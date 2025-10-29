Incheq Partners With Leading Convenience Store Franchisees To Drive Operational Excellence

InCheq, an automated maintenance and service platform, has partnered with franchisees from a highly recognized convenience store brand to streamline operations and make everyday tasks easier to manage and complete.

The collaboration is focused on streamlining store operations, simplifying daily tasks, and enhancing performance across multiple locations.

With mobile checklists that don't require training, store teams can stay focused on what matters most-clean stores, stocked shelves, and strong team performance.

For franchise owners who are on the go, the partnership provides full visibility into operations without the need for constant, in-person site visits.

“We're seeing all types of clients benefit from InCheq, and we're excited to bring that same simplicity to convenience stores,” said Keith Lambert, CEO of InCheq.

“With real-time visibility, owners can keep a close eye on every store without driving from location to location-making daily management and reporting easier than ever.”

InCheq delivers real-time updates and clear task data from each store, so owners have undeniable records of what's getting done and where extra attention might be needed.

It's all about creating consistency, improving the customer experience, and keeping day-to-day management simple and efficient.

How InCheq is Transforming Convenience Store Operations:



Cleanliness and store standards



Daily safety and sanitation checks



Quick walk-throughs guided by brand standards

Easy self-assessments to stay ahead of issues

Inventory and stocking



Regular cycle counts and tracking out-of-stock items



Tracking key product performance and restock goals

Keeping prices and shelf tags up to date

Day-to-day operations

Managing daily paperwork, summaries, and store-level reporting

Team management and communication



Assigning daily tasks and logging shift details



Tracking employee training and compliance Supporting coaching, scheduling, and team check-ins

“Our goal is to make operational excellence accessible to every business, no matter how many locations they manage,” Lambert added.“When store teams are empowered with the right tools and owners have instant visibility, everyone wins-from leadership to the customers walking through the door.”

Media contact:

Alexia McKay

Otter Public Relations

+1 (813) 624-1025

...

About InCheq:

InCheq is a task management and operations app designed specifically for factory floors. Equipped with mobile checklists and real-time task tracking, it helps companies streamline daily workflows, ensure compliance, and track real-time performance metrics all from a phone or tablet.