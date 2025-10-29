MENAFN - GetNews)



"SaaS valuation calculator"K-38 Consulting has launched a powerful financial planning tool built specifically for early-stage SaaS startups: the Ultimate SaaS Financial Toolkit, a free Excel-based toolkit that includes a built-in SaaS valuation calculator to help founders understand and communicate their company's value with clarity.

Designed by experienced startup CFOs and financial consultants, the toolkit removes the complexity of building financial models from scratch. It provides SaaS founders and finance teams with a clean, flexible framework to forecast revenue, manage expenses, and map out cash flow - all while showcasing a company's potential in an investor-ready format.

“We've worked with dozens of SaaS startups - from pre-revenue to Series B - and the common need is a clear way to tell the financial story,” said Dallas Alford, CPA, Founder of K-38 Consulting.“This template delivers exactly that, with a SaaS valuation calculator that makes it easy to estimate your company's worth.”

What's Included in the Toolkit

The free download includes:



A dynamic SaaS financial model template

SaaS valuation calculator

MRR calculator

SaaS revenue forecasting template

LTV calculator

Investor-ready formatting for pitch decks, data rooms, and board reporting Clear instructions and pre-built logic - no finance degree needed

The core of the toolkit is the SaaS valuation calculator, designed to help founders estimate their company's value using real, defensible SaaS metrics - a key element in any fundraising conversation.

Who It's For

This toolkit is perfect for:



Founders and co-founders of early-stage SaaS startups

Finance and operations managers in tech companies Growth-stage teams preparing for investor meetings or board updates

100% Free - No Strings Attached

The toolkit, including the SaaS valuation calculator, is completely free to download at their site below.