The Gift That Can't Be Bought: One Heart, Two Lives, And The Power Of Redemption

C.J. Herak's Emotionally Charged Novel Reveals That the Richest People May Be the Ones With the Least

In his stunning novel One Heart Beats for Two, retired firefighter C.J. Herak delivers a hauntingly beautiful tale about two men from opposite walks of life-one who has everything but time, the other who has nothing but love. Through a story that crosses class, health, and hope, Herak lays bare the human truths that unite us all: mortality, sacrifice, and the unshakable bonds of the heart.

Available now on Amazon,this page-turning story of love and reckoning poses one vital question: What would you give to save another life... and would it be enough to save your own?

The Pulse of the Story

Winston Thayer III is the picture of privilege. Wealthy, handsome, accomplished-he's admired by many, but loved by few. And none of it matters now. Not when his body is betraying him, and no amount of money can buy his health back.

Across town, Bob Shott lives humbly. A meager job, tight pockets, no spotlight. Yet he's rich in what matters most-he's loved unconditionally by the woman who is both his heart and his home. But his own health is fading too.

In an unpredictable twist of fate, their paths collide-and what follows is a journey through deceit, generosity, heartbreak, and hope. This is not just a story about medical miracles. It's about the miracle of rediscovering who you are, when you finally have something to give.

Why This Story Cuts So Deep

Provocative and Soul-Stirring – Challenges assumptions about wealth, privilege, and who deserves to survive.

Unexpectedly Tender – Amid the pain and desperation, Herak's storytelling offers grace and intimacy.

Redemptive and Timely – A modern parable for a divided world, reminding us that dignity isn't something you can own-it's something you earn.

Available Now on Amazon and Barnes & NoblePurchase Links:

Author's Tranquility Press Edition



Amazon Barnes & Noble

A few remaining copies from the original Page Publishing edition are also available at discounted prices:

Page Publishing Edition



Amazon Barnes & Noble

One Heart Beats for Two is now available in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble It's a story for anyone who's ever had to make a choice about what-and who-matters most. This isn't just a novel. It's a second chance.

About the Author

C.J. Herak knows what it means to be of service. A 30-year veteran of the Euclid, Ohio Fire Department, Herak has spent his life protecting others and performing under pressure. Now retired, he brings that same heart, courage, and clarity to his writing. A husband of 43 years, father, grandfather, and active community theater participant, Herak writes not to impress-but to move. One Heart Beats for Two is a deeply personal work rooted in everything he believes in: loyalty, love, and the sanctity of sacrifice.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is where passion meets purpose. Focused on bringing heartfelt, life- -affirming books to the world, ATP works with authors who aren't afraid to tell the truth-and touch lives. One Heart Beats for Two is the kind of story ATP exists to amplify: brave, resonant, unforgettable.