Profit Parrot Marketing Introduces The AI-Powered SEO Services To Help Businesses Stay Ahead In 2025
“As AI transforms how people search and discover information, we're helping our clients stay ahead of the curve,” said Lark Begin, Founder of Profit Parrot.“Our AI-SEO framework blends human creativity with machine learning insights to increase visibility not just on Google, but also within AI search results that are shaping the future of online discovery.”
The new AI-SEO services include:
AI-enhanced keyword research and topic modeling
Automated optimization for AI Overviews and generative search
Real-time visibility tracking in ChatGPT and other LLM-based platforms
Smart metadata and schema implementation for AI readability
Advanced analytics to monitor ranking shifts across traditional and AI search ecosystems
Profit Parrot Marketing has built a reputation for helping small and medium-sized businesses achieve measurable growth through ethical, data-driven marketing. The introduction of AI-SEO reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and client success in an evolving digital landscape.
Businesses interested in future-proofing their online visibility can learn more about the new service at .
About Profit Parrot Marketing
Founded in 2011, Profit Parrot Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, content marketing, and lead generation. With a proven record of success and a client-first approach, the agency helps brands increase traffic, visibility, and revenue through innovative online strategies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment