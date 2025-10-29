Profit Parrot Marketing Introduces The AI-Powered SEO Services To Help Businesses Stay Ahead In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Profit Parrot Marketing, a leading digital marketing and SEO agency, today announced the launch of its new AI-SEO services, designed to help businesses adapt to the next generation of search technology. This cutting-edge offering leverages artificial intelligence to enhance keyword strategy, content optimization, and performance tracking across both traditional search engines and AI-driven platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

“As AI transforms how people search and discover information, we're helping our clients stay ahead of the curve,” said Lark Begin, Founder of Profit Parrot.“Our AI-SEO framework blends human creativity with machine learning insights to increase visibility not just on Google, but also within AI search results that are shaping the future of online discovery.”

The new AI-SEO services include:



AI-enhanced keyword research and topic modeling

Automated optimization for AI Overviews and generative search

Real-time visibility tracking in ChatGPT and other LLM-based platforms

Smart metadata and schema implementation for AI readability Advanced analytics to monitor ranking shifts across traditional and AI search ecosystems

Profit Parrot Marketing has built a reputation for helping small and medium-sized businesses achieve measurable growth through ethical, data-driven marketing. The introduction of AI-SEO reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and client success in an evolving digital landscape.

Businesses interested in future-proofing their online visibility can learn more about the new service at .

About Profit Parrot Marketing

Founded in 2011, Profit Parrot Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, content marketing, and lead generation. With a proven record of success and a client-first approach, the agency helps brands increase traffic, visibility, and revenue through innovative online strategies.