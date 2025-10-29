Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nokia Corporation - Managers' Transactions (Uitto)


2025-10-29 03:01:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nokia Corporation
Managers' transactions
29 October 2025 at 21:00 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Uitto)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 128347/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 57589 Unit price: 6.322 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 57589 Volume weighted average price: 6.322 EUR

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email:...
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email:...


