Westwood One Names Armen Williams Executive Director Of 24/7 Sports Programming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media's Westwood One today announced the appointment of Armen Williams as Executive Director of Westwood One Sports 24/7 Programming, where he will lead the development and production of the network's new round-the-clock sports content. Williams officially joins the team on Monday, November 3, with an immediate focus on building and executing the 24/7 sports programming slate.

In his new role, Williams will oversee all aspects of sports talk content across the network, including daily technical operations, social media strategy, and brand management. He will build a talented team of hosts and producers responsible for compelling on-air programming-featuring original content, interviews, benchmarks, and fan interaction.

Bringing more than 20 years of audio programming experience, Williams has a proven track record of guiding high-performing teams, crafting innovative content strategies, and strengthening brand presence in sports and talk formats. Prior to joining Westwood One, he held leadership roles at Audacy, Bonneville, and Townsquare, among others.

“There's never been a more exciting time to be in audio-the industry is thriving, innovative, and constantly evolving,” said Williams.“This is a unique opportunity to build on the incredible foundation created by our partners at Audacy and BetMGM and combine it with the reach, heritage, and credibility of Westwood One Sports. I'm honored to help shape the next chapter, delivering smart, entertaining, and authentic sports content for listeners everywhere.”

Bruce Gilbert, SVP of Sports / Content & Audience, added:“Armen is a passionate and experienced leader who is the perfect choice to help us launch our first-class, all-sports network at Westwood One. His vision is exactly what we need to define a new era in national sports talk audio.”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month – wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 395 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, US Soccer, the Masters, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact, and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information, visit .

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987-featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl-its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments and the Final Four®; U.S. Soccer; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook/westwoodonesports, on Instagram at and X (formerly Twitter) at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit or download the Westwood One Sports app in the iTunes or Google Play stores.

