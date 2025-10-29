Willens & Baez Personal Injury Lawyers, P.C. Achieves $1.05 Million Settlement In Highly-Contested Truck Accident Case

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Willens & Baez Personal Injury Lawyers, P.C. is pleased to announce that it has secured a settlement of $1.05 million in a highly-contested truck accident matter. The case, filed under docket number 22681155 in the Circuit Court of the 12th Judicial Circuit, Will County, Illinois, involved a severe collision between a grain-truck and our client.

Willens & Baez's client was returning home from her shift as a correctional officer when a grain truck made a left-hand turn into her path in Big Grove Township, Kendall County, Illinois. As a result, she was rendered unconscious and suffered severe orthopedic injuries, including fractures requiring emergency helicopter transport, multiple surgeries for placement of hardware in her femoral and tibial shafts, knee surgery, and extensive debridement as plastic fragments were embedded in her legs.

The defense pressed a number of aggressive arguments: that our client was exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 mph, and that the“dip” or depression in the road made her vehicle suddenly invisible before the turn. Through detailed site investigation, extensive discovery, and expert analysis, Willens & Baez Personal Injury Lawyers, P.C. successfully countered each of those defenses, ultimately achieving the favorable outcome of $1,500,000.00 for our client after two years of intense litigation.

“We knew this case would be tough,” said partner Matthew Willens.“Truck accident cases bring unique challenges, corporate defenses, multiple parties, intricate mechanical and site investigation issues. Our client endured a very painful recovery and was facing long-term effects. She deserved full and fair compensation, and we are proud to have secured this result on her behalf.”

David Baez, co-partner, added:“This outcome underscores our commitment to going the distance for injured clients. The defense tries to shift blame, question visibility, challenge highways or road design. We make sure every angle is covered, every expert retained, and every damage component, medical bills, lost wages, future care accounted for.”

