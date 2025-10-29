TNS Family Law Voted Top Winner In Family Law By The Daily Record Readers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A. (TNS Family Law) is honored to announce that it has been voted a top winner in the Family Law category of The Daily Record's 2025 Reader Rankings for the sixth time.

The Reader Rankings are determined annually by a public vote, where readers of The Daily Record and members of the Maryland community cast ballots for their most trusted and respected businesses and organizations. This recognition reflects the firm's strong reputation and the high level of satisfaction among its clients and peers.

"We are incredibly grateful to the community and the readers of The Daily Record for this honor," said partner Rebecca A. Fleming. "Being recognized directly by the public is a meaningful testament to our entire team's dedication to providing compassionate and effective legal guidance to families during challenging times. This award reinforces our commitment to serving our clients with integrity and excellence."

This community-driven award highlights TNS Family Law as a leading choice for individuals and families in Maryland seeking expert legal counsel in family law matters.

About Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A.

Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A. is a premier family law firm based in Towson, Maryland. The firm's attorneys are dedicated exclusively to the practice of family law, providing experienced representation in all related matters, including divorce, child custody and access, child support, alimony, and property division. The firm is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for its clients through negotiation, mediation, or litigation and has been honored in the Reader Rankings in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2025.

About The Daily Record

The Daily Record is a trusted source for business and legal news in Maryland. For over 135 years, it has provided readers with essential information and insights. Its annual Reader Rankings survey celebrates the best of Maryland's businesses as chosen by its readers, recognizing excellence across a wide range of industries.

Contact: 210 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 420 Towson, MD 21204