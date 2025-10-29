Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Myth Of Eve Music Launches Campaign For Grammy 2026 Consideration


2025-10-29 02:31:36
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Myth of Eve, a groundbreaking musical and artistic project led by composer Shahin Yousefzamani and vocalist Rojan Feyz, announces its campaign for Grammy Awards 2026 consideration. The project blends evocative musical storytelling, feminist reinterpretation, and a contemporary sonic palette to offer a reimagined narrative centered on agency, rebirth, and feminine mythos.

Reframing the Story of“Eve” through Music and Myth

Historically, the Genesis account of Eve has been interpreted through lenses of blame and shame. The Myth of Eve reclaims that narrative. Through lush instrumentation, haunting vocals, and poetic lyricism, the project positions Eve not as a cautionary figure, but as a threshold-symbolizing humanity's pursuit of knowledge, transformation, and empowerment.

Artistic Team & Vision
Vocalist / Interpreter: Rojan Feyz
Composer / Producer: Shahin Yousefzamani

The duo fuses traditional and modern musical textures-world instrumentation, ambient undercurrents, and contemporary sound design-to give voice to a timeless archetype with renewed relevance.

Grammy 2026: For Your Consideration

The Myth of Eve is officially soliciting consideration for the Grammy Awards 2026. The campaign positions the project for categories including:

Best New Artist

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Best World/Global Performance

Best Engineered Album

Why This Matters Now

In a cultural moment defined by reevaluation of stories, symbolism, and representation, The Myth of Eve contributes a powerful counter-narrative. It invites listeners to reexamine how myth shapes identity, history, and possibility-especially for women and marginalized voices. As societies reckon with legacy myths, this project offers a musical space for reparation, resonance, and reclamation.

Media & Press Access

Journalists, critics, and award voters can access:

Video presentation - Rojan Feyz:

Web & Media Availability
Journalists, music critics, and award voters may access the following resources:

All presentation materials are available for download on the project's Presentation page.

High-quality MP3 of“The Myth of Eve”

Full Performance - Rojan Feyz


Quotes

“The Myth of Eve is the powerful voice of mothers and women everywhere, calling for a world where peace prevails and war has no place.” - Rojan Feyz

“Through song and myth, we reclaim Eve's agency-and invite listeners to question how heritage shapes our inner lives.” - Rojan Feyz

About The Myth of Eve
The Myth of Eve is a cross-disciplinary musical and mythic project that reinterprets a foundational narrative through feminine lenses of power and transformation. Spearheaded by composer Shahin Yousef zamani and vocalist Rojan Feyz, it merges tradition and innovation to create both haunting introspection and a call to renewal.

EIN Presswire

