Juventus Pick Luciano Spalletti As New Coach: Italian Media
Juventus Serie A club have chosen Luciano Spalletti as their new head coach, Italian newspapers reported on Wednesday, adding that the official announcement is expected late in the day or on Thursday.
Juventus have sacked head coach Igor Tudor after failing to win their last eight matches in all competitions, the Serie A club said on Monday.
The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Spalletti, the former Italian head coach, said on Tuesday that he had not yet been contacted regarding the vacant managerial position at Juventus, but he was eager to make a return to the dugout after his disappointing performance with the Italian team.
"It would be nice for me to get a new opportunity to get back into the game after that," Spalletti said at an event in Milan, adding that any manager would be happy to take the Juventus job.
According to newspapers the official announcement could come after the Juventus-Udinese match scheduled for 1730 GMT on Wednesday.
