US Fed Announces Second Quarter-Point Rate Cut Of 2025
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its second straight quarter-point interest rate cut to hedge against growing labor market risks, in a meeting that highlighted growing divisions among its ranks.
Policymakers voted 10-2 in favor of lowering the bank's key lending rate to between 3.75 percent and 4.00 percent, the Fed said in a statement.
Opposed to action were Fed governor Stephen Miran, who backed a half-point cut, and Kansas City Fed president Jeff Schmid, who wanted the Fed to pause rate cuts at this meeting.
