'Menopause Not A Disease': Dubai Doctor Urges Women To Test Early, Stay Proactive

Worldwide, women lose up to $1.8 billion in productivity due to menopausal symptoms. Taking proactive steps during menopause to support health and wellness can significantly reduce this impact.

"Menopause is not a disease; it is a natural biological transition," said Dr Kubra Altintas, a functional and aesthetic gynaecologist from King's College London Hospital, Dubai. She urges all women over 35 to get tested and seek necessary therapy for optimal body function.

Recommended For You UAE President offers condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Nouf bint Saud

Dr Kubra was speaking at the 'We the Women' conference, organised by Khaleej Times. In its third edition, the event united women from diverse backgrounds to discuss glass ceilings, obstacles, ageing, and balancing family with professional life.

Misconceptions

According to Dr Kubra, there are many misconceptions about using hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for menopause.“We are not talking about overloading the patients,” she said.“This is a personal, holistic approach. We are able to provide the patient with estrogen gels, progesterone pills, or whatever is missing in the patient. We will provide whatever they need.”

She added that hormonal decline affects many systems, including metabolism, the brain, the gut, the cardiovascular system, muscles, and sexual health. Declining estrogen can cause hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, anxiety, irritability, metabolic problems, and sexual health issues.

“The adrenal glands produce cortisol and the HEA to give support to our sex-related hormones,” she said.“That's how the body deals with this metabolic dysfunction. This will put extra burden on our adrenal glands and might cause chronic stress on our body."

Lifestyle factors

Non-hormonal factors, such as diet and exercise, remain crucial for long-term effectiveness, Dr. Kubra said.“Strength training, in particular, is vital for bone and muscle health, while sleep hygiene and reduced exposure to chemicals, alcohol, and processed foods support hormonal balance,” she said.

She added that self-care is essential, not indulgent, and that prioritising one's health allows women to maintain physical, sexual, and emotional vitality.“Regular health checks, including bone density and breast screenings, help sustain a long and healthy life,” she said.

She concluded that understanding menopause and hormonal shifts empowers women to take control of their health. "With knowledge, testing, and lifestyle changes, women can confidently navigate transitions, enhance vitality, and optimise well-being instead of simply enduring changes," she said.