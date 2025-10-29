'Want To Be More Like Him': Ibrahim On Being Compared To Father Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan is just a few films old, but his journey in the industry has already been filled with pressure, comparisons, and lessons. The son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and grandson of Sharmila Tagore, Ibrahim admits that living up to his family's cinematic legacy isn't easy, but it pushes him to do better.

In a recent media interview, the young actor said he takes comparisons with his father as a compliment.

Recommended For You UAE President offers condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Nouf bint Saud

“For years, I've been told I look just like my father. 'Oh my god, you're just like him, you're just like Saif.' When you're constantly fed something like that, that becomes a standard for you. You want to be more and more like him,” he shared.

Calling Saif Ali Khan an“amazing actor,” Ibrahim said he admires how his father overcame early doubts to become one of the industry's most versatile performers.

“There were a lot of people that doubted him in the beginning. He took quite a few films to find his feet,” he added.

Ibrahim made his acting debut earlier this year with Nadaaniyan, opposite Khushi Kapoor, which released on Netflix in March. Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, the film also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. Despite its star cast, the film received largely negative reviews.

Four months later, Ibrahim appeared in Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, directed by Kayoze Irani. The film too failed to impress critics and audiences, leaving the newcomer eager to prove himself.

Next up, Ibrahim will star in Diler, a sports drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh, co-starring Sreeleela. The film reportedly tells the story of a marathon runner and is expected to be released in 2026.