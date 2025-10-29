Commercial Registrations Increase By 81.5% In Q3

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The new commercial registrations surged by 81.5 percent in the third quarter (Q3) of this year compared to the last year. The Commercial Affairs Sector demonstrated significant progress across its key performance indicators.

In a post on its social media platform, yesterday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) released the key performance indicators of the commercial, industrial, and consumer sectors for the third quarter of this year, yesterday.

Highlighting the achievements of the commercial sector it noted that the third quarter of this year saw establishment of 4,631 non-Qatari companies representing an increase of 59 percent compared to the previous (Q2) quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile there was 18.1 percent increase in the number of renewed commercial registrations compared to Q3, 2024. The time required to establish a company was reduced to two days, and the number of active commercial licences rose by 6.79% in the review period.

The Commercial Registration and Licences Department is responsible for implementing policies related to commercial registrations, trade agents and commercial entities in Qatar; market monitoring and regulation of the private sector; and management and oversight of the Commercial Registry and Trade Agents Register.

It also reviews commercial license applications; keeps record of economic, professional and commercial craftsmanship activities; and issues commercial licenses.

According to the official data released by the Ministry the single window platform witnessed development of five new e-services in Q3, bringing the total number of developed services since the beginning of the year to 13.

The single window executed 72,500 transactions through the platform during the quarter, 89 percent of which were submitted electronically.

The customer satisfaction with the e-submission service reached 94 percent.

The single window is performing a vital role in supporting investors establishing, and maintaining their business, throughout different phases, starting from planning to digitally acquiring the needed governmental approval, and registration using a single smart platform. It also delivers a more streamlined customer experience that minimises time and effort to complete transactions.