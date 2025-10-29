Qatar To Face Germany In U-17 Handball World Championship Semifinal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rabat: Qatar's under-17 handball team will take on Germany on Thursday in the semifinals of the U-17 World Championship, currently underway in Morocco.

Qatar is aiming to reach the final for the first time in its history, having advanced to the semifinals with a string of strong performances. The team secured its spot with a decisive 45-24 victory over South Korea, finishing second in its group behind Spain and qualifying as the best runner-up.

The Qatari squad will rely on its speed in transition, individual skill, and the players' ambition to replicate the success of previous national handball teams.

Germany, known for its disciplined play, powerful shooting, and solid defense, is expected to pose a formidable challenge.

In the other semifinal match, Egypt will face Spain, with the winners of both games set to meet in the championship final.

