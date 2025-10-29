403
Final Phase Of 25-Year Cultural Plan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The final phase of Qatar's 25-year cultural plan features ambitious global projects designed to strengthen the nation's position as a hub for art and innovation, according to Qatar Museums (QM) Chairperson Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.
“Over the next decade, we will be introducing one project after another to continue to build a knowledge-based economy and support the growth of the creative economy,” she said in her keynote address marking the Qatar Creates anniversary season at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ).The keynote was delivered against a backdrop of institutional milestones, including the 50th anniversary of the NMoQ, the 20th anniversary of the QM, and the 15th anniversaries of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and the Doha Film Institute (DFI).
HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said that the plan involves three major institutions, which will further globalise the country's cultural impact: the Qatar Auto Museum, the Lusail Museum, and the Art Mill Museum.
These projects, she said,“hold two of the world's most extensive and diverse collections”.
The QM chairperson said that these museums will be amplified by the upcoming Art Basel Qatar, scheduled for February 2026, which signifies a major push into the international art market.
HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said the Lusail Museum, designed by Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron and situated on Al Maha Island, will house the extensive collection of Orientalist art.
Beyond a repository, it is envisioned as an institute where international scholars and artists convene to explore East-West connections.
On Doha's waterfront, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said that architect Alejandro Aravena and his firm Elemental are transforming an industrial flour mill into the Art Mill Museum.
This project, she pointed out, is planned to be“more than a museum”, serving as a vibrant creative village for art, craft, and design, facilitating connections between local and international creative communities.
“Over the past two decades, we have been able to invest in both our hardware and software,” HE Sheikha Al Mayassa continued.“The hardware being the buildings, such as the one hosting us now, and the software being the talented people who bring our dreams to life.”
She stressed that the future focus must be on cultivating this“software”, the creatives and innovators within the ecosystem, to build the knowledge economy.
The core mission of the new strategy, she added, remains supporting local talent and growing the creative economy, extending the reach of existing platforms like the DFI, the Fire Station, and M7.
“Culture is no longer a separate sphere, it is inseparable from our social, economic and environmental development,” said HE Sheikha Al Mayassa, who led the celebration of recent activities highlighting Qatari creatives.“It is the heart of our nation uniting our diverse communities.”
These include the Liwan Open Studios and the inauguration of the Fashion Trust Arabia exhibition,“Threads of Impact”, which brought more than 80 designers to Doha.
She noted that even the children's focus is rooted in creativity and community health, pointing to the Dadu Children's Museum of Qatar and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sport Museum.
According to HE Sheikha Al Mayassa, the Children's Museum will work with artists from the Fire Station, reinforcing the strategy of“globalising the local and localising the global”.
She also underlined the nation's cultural achievements under the banner of a new 18-month campaign,“Evolution Nation”, marking 50 years since the founding of the NMoQ Museums innovation creative economy DFI
