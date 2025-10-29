Mrna Market Forecast: Small Decline Of -0.04% CAGR By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$8.36 billion
|Market size forecast
|$7.69 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of -0.04% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Disease Type, Indication, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World
|Market Drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- mRNA vaccines tell your body to produce a distinguishable portion of the virus rather than using any actual virus components.
- mRNA vaccines are already being tried against influenza, Zika virus, Ebola, and other serious diseases. Additionally, the mRNA vaccination technique is being explored as a cancer treatment.
- Theoretically, mRNA technology could also create proteins that are absent in conditions like diabetes, sickle cell anemia, and cystic fibrosis.
Emerging startups:
- Laronde: This U.S.-based company, founded in 2017, is using its endless RNA (eRNA) technology to lead a new class of RNA-based medications. This platform makes it possible to create programmed RNA therapies that can cause the body to continuously manufacture therapeutic proteins. To foster further development, the company merged with Senda Biosciences in 2023 and continues to develop innovative RNA therapies.
- Generate Biomedicines: The company is developing protein therapies for a variety of illnesses, such as genetic disorders and autoimmune diseases, by utilizing AI and programmable mRNA. Generate's patented technology speeds up target protein identification, reducing drug development timeframes. The company expects to begin its first round of clinical trials in 2025 for treatments of cystic fibrosis and lupus.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected market size and growth rate?
- The global market for mRNA therapeutics was estimated at $7.71 billion in 2025 and is forecast to remain stable with a slight decline to $7.69 billion by the end of 2030.
- Rising number of pandemics and epidemic outbreaks. Increasing awareness of the need for vaccinations. Rise in investments related to mRNA therapeutics research.
- The report will provide information on COVID and non-COVID mRNA vaccines and drugs, along with their growth projections for the coming years. It will also cover potential applications of mRNA therapeutics as well as provide an in-depth analysis of clinical trials. It will also explore macroeconomic factors, ESG initiatives, and the competitive landscape.
- The COVID mRNA vaccines segment will dominates the mRNA therapeutics market and will continue to do so through 2030.
- North America holds the largest share of the market.
- The mRNA therapeutics market presents opportunities in personalized cancer vaccines and the potential of mRNA drugs to treat various diseases. However, the market faces challenges such as limitations of mRNA vaccines, including production and logistical hurdles.
Market leaders include:
- ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS INC. ASTRAZENECA BIOCINA BIONTECH SE CUREVAC SE ETHRIS GMBH GENNOVA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS LTD. GSK PLC. IMMORNA (HANGZHOU) BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. MERCK & CO. INC. MODERNA INC. NUTCRACKER THERAPEUTICS INC. PFIZER INC. PROVIDENCE THERAPEUTICS SANOFI STRAND THERAPEUTICS INC.
