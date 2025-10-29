Blaqclouds Inc. State Of The Union: Leadership Clarifies Misinformation And Celebrates Success At Apegames, Creatorshub, Apefest & Complexcon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure and blockchain technology company, today issued its official State of the Union press release to highlight recent accomplishments, clarify corporate facts, and reaffirm its long-term vision for decentralized innovation.

Opening Statement from Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds, Inc.

“I want to take a moment to personally thank the entire Blaqclouds family for their hard work, creativity, and dedication throughout this incredible season,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc.“From our partnerships and showcases at ApeGames, CreatorsHub, ApeFest, and ComplexCon, the energy, innovation, and collaboration from our team have been nothing short of inspiring. What we have achieved over the past several months truly positions Blaqclouds as one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking forces in the Web3 and DeFi space.”

Addressing Recent Misinformation

In response to several inaccurate statements circulating on unvetted online message boards, Blaqclouds wishes to provide clear and factual clarification:



Corporate Property: Up until recently, Blaqclouds was simply a tenant at 317 East Main Avenue, Robesonia, PA 19951. The property is now managed by Blaqclouds Property Group, which is the primary lessee and manager, having assumed the lease from Active World Holdings.

Information Accuracy: For those seeking verified and accurate company information, Blaqclouds invites shareholders, partners, and community members to join TheAlley - the company's official communication and engagement platform. Each participant on The Alley undergoes KYC verification, ensuring a safe, transparent, and accountable environment. The platform hosts AMAs, Google Meets, community groups, and blockchain messaging for real-time engagement with management and developers.

Corporate Independence: Blaqclouds, Inc. confirms that it is not tied to NSAV, nor does it share any technology or intellectual property owned by NSAV. James Tilton is not affiliated in any capacity with Blaqclouds, and neither he nor anyone associated with him is a shareholder. While Active World Holdings once held an agreement with NSAV to onboard technology, NSAV failed to meet its contractual payment obligations. As a result, the technology reverted back to the developers originally contracted by Active World for failure to pay. Historical Affiliations: Several of Blaqclouds' officers, directors, and managers were open-market shareholders of NSAV in the past and, like many others, were financially harmed by the actions of NSAV's previous management. It is also important to note that Alfonso Knoll was never the CEO of NSAV, despite prior misleading press statements issued by NSAV's former leadership. Blaqclouds acknowledges that Mr. Knoll has since conducted himself honorably and transparently in all dealings and discussions related to publicly available information.

Commitment to Transparency & Innovation

Today, Blaqclouds operates with a global team of over 42 programmers, each specializing in distinct areas of blockchain, DeFi, AI, and fintech development. Among its partners, Bot Logic Labs has been instrumental in the rollout of Blaqclouds' flagship platforms and smart-contract infrastructure - including ZEUS Chain, ZEUSxPay, and Deploy Launchpad.

Team Reflections: Collaboration at ApeGames & CreatorsHub

James Thrasher, Advisory Board of Directors –“ApeGames and CreatorsHub provided a rare opportunity to connect our technical innovations directly with creators and developers. It validated the direction Blaqclouds is heading - building bridges between blockchain utility and real-world application.”

Anthony Emmert, Board of Directors –“The response we received from industry leaders at ApeFest and ComplexCon confirmed that our approach to cross-chain payments, NFTs, and DeFi tools is exactly what the market needs. The collaboration energy was electric.”

Michael Gleason, Advisory Board of Directors –“CreatorsHub showcased how blockchain can empower artists, gamers, and builders. Watching creators interact with our technology in real time showed us the depth of adoption potential within the Ape ecosystem.”

Dr. Tony Ratliff, Advisory Board of Directors –“The enthusiasm we witnessed wasn't just hype - it was recognition of how far Blaqclouds has come. Our mission to democratize access to blockchain tools resonated deeply with both developers and investors.”

Ankit Solanki, Board of Directors –“Seeing the ZEUS Chain and Apollo Wallet infrastructure power seamless interactions across multiple chains at these events reaffirmed the scalability and strength of our ecosystem. I thoroughly enjoyed handing out ShopwithCrypto giftcards so attendees could see first hand the real world crypto spendability we developed. The results speak for themselves.”

Dr. Todd Zang, Board of Directors –“Blockchain isn't just about finance - it's about trust, transparency, and ownership. Events like ApeFest and CreatorsHub showcased how Blaqclouds is building systems that enhance those values across industries.”

Shannon Hill, Blaqclouds NV CEO and Board Member –“ApeGames and the entire ApeFest experience were truly groundbreaking. The partnership agreements we executed during the event will help shape the future of Blaqclouds for years to come. As for the noise on unvetted message boards - we stand by our results. Our technology speaks for itself. Anyone who has actually tested our tech understands the strength and innovation behind it. We encourage everyone to focus on facts, real progress, and the incredible community that continues to grow around Blaqclouds. For the angry, hateful people who anonymously post on unvetted message boards, you clearly need to go out and touch grass. Spewing such vitrail on a daily basis will surely begin to rot you from the inside out, if it hasn't already. We're clearly living rent free in your minds while we continue to revolutionize the crypto landscape. To all of our VIPs and believers, our entire Blaqclouds teams thanks you for being on this journey with us, We wouldn't be here without you.”

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Blaqclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Blaqclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Blaqclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Blaqclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Email: ...

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website:

