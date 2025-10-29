403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WCM-Q Workshop Highlights Growing Importance Of Meta-Analysis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently held a workshop focused on equipping healthcare professionals with practical skills to accurately analyse and apply research evidence in medicine.
Attended by over 30 physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, allied health professionals, students, and researchers, the two-day workshop aimed to enable participants to use R and Stata to conduct meta-analyses; evaluate heterogeneity and quality of evidence to ensure methodological rigour; and translate meta-analysis findings into clinical and research practice.
The first day of the workshop provided an introduction to systematic review and meta-analysis, along with theoretical and practical exercises on data extraction. The day concluded with a demonstration and practical exercises in R and Stata. The second day featured discussions on heterogeneity, sensitivity, publication bias, and meta-regression, followed by demonstrations and hands-on learning to solidify the content.
Titled“Meta-Analysis in Healthcare: Advancing Evidence-Based Practice for Healthcare Professionals,” the workshop was directed by Dr Alaa Ali Abd-Alrazaq, an assistant professor at WCM-Q who has authored more than 20 systematic reviews and meta-analyses published in high-impact international journals, and who also served as a speaker.
Other speakers included Dr Jennifer Hirst, a senior research fellow at the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, who has led or contributed to over 20 systematic reviews and meta-analyses combining data from intervention, observational, and diagnostic accuracy studies as well as network meta-analyses; and Dr Jose Ordonez-Mena, a senior medical statistician at the Clinical Informatics and Health Outcomes Research Group at the Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, experienced in complex meta-analysis methods and author of several systematic reviews and meta-analyses.
They were joined by Dr Sonia Chaabane, an epidemiologist and senior specialist in population health research at the Institute for Population Health at WCM-Q, as well as an instructor in population health sciences. She has published several systematic reviews and meta-analyses in addition to primary studies.
Dr Abd-Alrazaq said:“The workshop focused on ensuring that healthcare professionals are well-equipped with the meta-analysis skills needed to accurately analyze and apply research evidence. Ultimately, this promotes the effective use of evidence-based healthcare practices that lead to improved patient care.”
Attended by over 30 physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, allied health professionals, students, and researchers, the two-day workshop aimed to enable participants to use R and Stata to conduct meta-analyses; evaluate heterogeneity and quality of evidence to ensure methodological rigour; and translate meta-analysis findings into clinical and research practice.
The first day of the workshop provided an introduction to systematic review and meta-analysis, along with theoretical and practical exercises on data extraction. The day concluded with a demonstration and practical exercises in R and Stata. The second day featured discussions on heterogeneity, sensitivity, publication bias, and meta-regression, followed by demonstrations and hands-on learning to solidify the content.
Titled“Meta-Analysis in Healthcare: Advancing Evidence-Based Practice for Healthcare Professionals,” the workshop was directed by Dr Alaa Ali Abd-Alrazaq, an assistant professor at WCM-Q who has authored more than 20 systematic reviews and meta-analyses published in high-impact international journals, and who also served as a speaker.
Other speakers included Dr Jennifer Hirst, a senior research fellow at the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, who has led or contributed to over 20 systematic reviews and meta-analyses combining data from intervention, observational, and diagnostic accuracy studies as well as network meta-analyses; and Dr Jose Ordonez-Mena, a senior medical statistician at the Clinical Informatics and Health Outcomes Research Group at the Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, experienced in complex meta-analysis methods and author of several systematic reviews and meta-analyses.
They were joined by Dr Sonia Chaabane, an epidemiologist and senior specialist in population health research at the Institute for Population Health at WCM-Q, as well as an instructor in population health sciences. She has published several systematic reviews and meta-analyses in addition to primary studies.
Dr Abd-Alrazaq said:“The workshop focused on ensuring that healthcare professionals are well-equipped with the meta-analysis skills needed to accurately analyze and apply research evidence. Ultimately, this promotes the effective use of evidence-based healthcare practices that lead to improved patient care.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment