Global Carbon Council, Korea Forest Service Partner For Nature-Based Solutions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Global Carbon Council (GCC), recognised as the Global South's first internationally accredited carbon market programme under ICAO's CORSIA scheme and the Korea Forest Service (KFS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The aim is to strengthen cooperation on Nature-based Solutions (NbS) and the advancement of high-integrity carbon markets under the Paris Agreement.
The agreement was signed by Dr Yousef Mohamed Alhorr, founding chairman of GCC, and Dr Kim In-ho, minister of KFS, during an official ceremony in Seoul.
Speaking at the signing, Dr Alhorr said:“Together with the Korea Forest Service, we aim to create a trusted global framework that values the role of forests and ecosystems in achieving climate neutrality. By connecting technological innovation, strong governance, and natural climate solutions, we can accelerate measurable, high-impact outcomes for people and the planet.”
Dr In-ho, stated:“This partnership with GCC allows us to link Korea's expertise in forestry and NbS with a global carbon market framework, advancing both our national carbon neutrality goals and international climate efforts under the Paris Agreement.”
Through this collaboration, GCC and KFS will work together to strengthen institutional and technical capacity for large-scale, high-quality NbS implementation. The MoU establishes a foundation for collaboration in: Developing NbS Methodologies – Co-developing and enhancing methodologies for afforestation, reforestation, agroforestry, and blue carbon projects; Scaling NbS Carbon Credits – Supporting the registration and issuance of NbS projects under the GCC framework; Enhancing Digital MRV Systems – Applying data-driven monitoring and verification to ensure integrity and transparency and promoting Knowledge Exchange by organising policy dialogues, capacity-building programmes, and technical workshops.
This collaboration will enhance the credibility and international recognition of NbS carbon credits, strengthen global cooperation under the Paris Agreement, and contribute to Korea's carbon neutrality goals.
