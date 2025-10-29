375Ai Launches Data Layer For The Physical World On Solana

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- 375ai, an edge data intelligence company transforming the physical world into structured, machine-readable insights, today announced the launch of its mainnet on Solana.

The physical world is generating more data than ever before, but most of it is invisible. Traffic systems, advertising platforms, and governments still rely on outdated infrastructure and fragmented data sources to understand how people and goods move through cities. Centralized data pipelines are expensive, slow, and often limited to incomplete or delayed insights. Meanwhile, AI systems are hungry for real world context not just synthetic inputs. Without structured, real time data, they can't power smarter mobility, logistics, and safety solutions.

375ai enables real world data capture, unlocking a new category of physical AI infrastructure. At launch, the network already has unique visibility into the flow of commerce, with 2 million vehicles per day observed by its 375edge devices and more than 300,000 375go mobile app downloads across 170+ countries.

Each 375edge device is equipped with high definition cameras, audio and environmental sensors, and on-device compute powered by NVIDIA. Instead of streaming terabytes of unstructured data to the cloud, these devices leverage edge AI to distill nearly terabytes of raw inputs into megabytes of insights per day. These insights fuel applications in mobility, logistics, advertising, public safety, and AI model training.

375ai is part of a new wave of decentralized infrastructure networks, or DePINs, redefining how physical infrastructure is deployed, operated, and monetized. By launching its mainnet, the company moves beyond traditional cloud based data collection toward a decentralized, user owned network where contributors are rewarded for powering real world data capture.

“Cities, enterprises, and AI systems need real time awareness of the physical world,” said Harry Dewhirst, CEO of 375ai.“Our mainnet launch turns that vision into reality, activating a global network where real world data is captured at the edge, secured by cryptography, and made available in real time to those building the future.”

375ai is led by a seasoned executive team with decades of experience in networking, cybersecurity, telecoms, digital media, and data. Alongside CEO Harry Dewhirst, the leadership team includes COO Rob Atherton, CBO Trevor Branon, and Chief AI Officer Chad Partridge. Collectively, they bring backgrounds at companies such as Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Linksys, Singtel, and Telefonica.

About 375ai

Founded in 2022, 375ai transforms messy, analog real-world phenomena into structured digital intelligence. By deploying AI powered edge devices across cities, 375ai makes the world machine-readable, one city at a time. Each 375edge device processes massive raw data streams locally, distilling them into actionable insights that fuel applications in advertising, logistics, public safety, economic forecasting, and beyond. With live deployments in Los Angeles and expansions underway in New York and Miami, 375ai is building the foundation for real world AI at global scale.

