403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Natural Gas Forecast 29/10: Drops, Markets Roll Over (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Natural gas prices fell early Tuesday toward the 200-day EMA, finding support ahead of the contract rollover from November to December. Short-term pullbacks appear to be buying opportunities, with key levels at $3.18, $3.60, and $4.00.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment