Female Lynx Poached In Switzerland

A gamekeeper found the carcass of the shot animal following a tip-off from the public, as reported by the Office for Forests and Nature (WNA).

The gamekeeper found the dead female lynx on October 17. The animal had injuries to its paws, the WNA wrote in a press release. The autopsy revealed that the lynx was around eight-years-old and had been shot. The injuries were around seven to nine weeks old.

+ Experts warn about illegal wildlife trade

The lynx's well-developed teats indicated that the female had given birth to one or more cubs this year, the WNA added. These are now orphaned and have little chance of survival.

The canton of Fribourg has launched an investigation to track down the perpetrators.

This content was published on Sep 14, 2023 In the past 25 years, 128 wolves have been found dead in Switzerland. Some 54 were legally shot, 38 died in traffic collisions and 11 were poached.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga