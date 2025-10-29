Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Crop Hail Damage Half As Bad As Last Year

2025-10-29 02:10:25
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Agricultural crops have so far this year been much less affected by hail. Insurer Swiss Hail estimates damage at CHF20.9 million compared to CHF38.6 million in 2024. This content was published on October 29, 2025 - 13:24 1 minute Keystone-SDA
The claims experience for 2025 is“pleasing”, writes the Swiss Hail. There have been no major disasters, and damage due to hail and drought has been infrequent.

Swiss Hail expects 4,970 claims, compared with 7,600 in 2024. This drop is a relief for agriculture, after several years of above-average damage.

This year, it was mainly the high temperatures in June that caused crop damage. And the unstable harvest conditions at the beginning of July caused sprouting in bread cereals in some regions.

Compensation payments were concentrated mainly on arable crops and market gardening, followed by vineyards.

Swissinfo

