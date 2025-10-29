Swiss Crop Hail Damage Half As Bad As Last Year
The claims experience for 2025 is“pleasing”, writes the Swiss Hail. There have been no major disasters, and damage due to hail and drought has been infrequent.
Swiss Hail expects 4,970 claims, compared with 7,600 in 2024. This drop is a relief for agriculture, after several years of above-average damage.
This year, it was mainly the high temperatures in June that caused crop damage. And the unstable harvest conditions at the beginning of July caused sprouting in bread cereals in some regions.
Compensation payments were concentrated mainly on arable crops and market gardening, followed by vineyards.
