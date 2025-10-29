UBS Bank Posts $2.5 Billion Q3 Profit

The bank also made progress with its cost-cutting programme following the takeover of Credit Suisse.

Operating income came to $12.76 billion, up 3% year-on-year. On an underlying basis, the increase was even 5%, to $12.2 billion. Expenses at group level fell by 4% to $9.83 billion. Pre-tax profit jumped 47% year-on-year to $2.83 billion, driven by core business activities.

On average, analysts were expecting a much lower net profit, with the consensus forecast at $1.13 billion. For operating income, $11.66 billion was expected, while pre-tax profit was targeted at $1.69 billion.

The cost/income ratio was 77%.

Tier 1 capital (CET1) stood at 14.8%, while the leverage ratio (CET1) was 4.6%.

During the quarter under review, the bank bought back $1.1 billion of its own shares. Buybacks of $0.9 billion are planned for the final quarter, and the target of $3 billion for the year as a whole is well on track. The dividend is expected to grow by more than 10%.

