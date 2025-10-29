MBA To Offer Training In Halal Concepts
In a statement released by the IHA, the institution says the MBA delves into the principles of Islamic jurisprudence Sharia, traceability, supply chain management, halal compliance assessment, as well as economic and production aspects of products and services offered under the halal concept. Food, cosmetics, tourism, finance, and pharmaceutical products are some of the sectors that the course is expected to explore.
Halal in Arabic means“permissible.” It is a concept that defines what can and cannot be consumed by Muslims. Halal also determines the methods of production, hygiene, and handling of products offered to the Islamic consumer. These processes are certified by a company. Interpretations of what is halal may vary depending on the country and the interpretation of this jurisprudence.
The CTec Halal was held on Monday (27) and Tuesday (28) as a way to explore opportunities in the Islamic world, as there are 57 countries that make up the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and consume halal products and services. Among them are Arab nations, such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and non-Arab countries, such as Indonesia, which has the largest Muslim population in the world.
During the two days of CTec Halal, scientific papers exploring the topic were presented and awarded. Additionally, during the forum, the book Halal Flavors was launched, featuring the history and recipes of 13 dishes to be prepared according to Islamic standards.
