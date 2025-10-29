Panama's Chiriquí Viejo River Overflowed With More Than 130 People Evacuated

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) More than 130 people were evacuated by Public Order and Natural Disaster units of the National Border Service (Senafront), after the Chiriquí Viejo River overflowed, affecting the communities of Majagual and the Los Sánchez neighborhood, in the corregimiento of Baco, district of Barú. Among those evacuated are children, pregnant women and the elderly, who were transferred to the Glorias Deportivas Baruenses Stadium in Puerto Armuelles, where a temporary shelter was set up.

Senafront, in coordination with the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) and the Ministry of Social Development (Mides), continues to provide assistance and humanitarian aid to those affected. The institution reported that it remains in constant communication with the Emergency Operations Center (COE), which continues to be active after the issuance of the red alert in the region. Likewise, Senafront called on the population residing in vulnerable areas to remain alert, avoid approaching rivers and streams, and evacuate to safe places if necessary.

In case of any emergency, citizens can contact the following helplines:

Progress: 6980-6732

Manaca: 6364-5252

Puerto Armuelles: 6875-3958

Rio Sereno: 6980-6399