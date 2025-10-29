Panama's Chiriquí Viejo River Overflowed With More Than 130 People Evacuated

Panama's Chiriquí Viejo River Overflowed With More Than 130 People Evacuated -
Senafront, in coordination with the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) and the Ministry of Social Development (Mides), continues to provide assistance and humanitarian aid to those affected. The institution reported that it remains in constant communication with the Emergency Operations Center (COE), which continues to be active after the issuance of the red alert in the region. Likewise, Senafront called on the population residing in vulnerable areas to remain alert, avoid approaching rivers and streams, and evacuate to safe places if necessary.
In case of any emergency, citizens can contact the following helplines:
Progress: 6980-6732
Manaca: 6364-5252
Puerto Armuelles: 6875-3958
Rio Sereno: 6980-6399
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment