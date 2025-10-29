A Panama National Police Bus Caught Fire On The Northern Corridor: Madden Branch

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)A National Police bus caught fire this Wednesday morning on the Northern Corridor, on the Madden branch, specifically at kilometer 10 heading towards Panama City, causing major traffic congestion and concern among drivers traveling through the area. The incident was initially reported on social media by users, who shared images of the vehicle engulfed in flames shortly after entering Chilibre. The National Police reported in a statement that 40 members of the organization were on the bus and that they were not injured. The agency indicated that preliminary reports point to mechanical failures; however, investigations are underway.

Members of the Panama Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene to control and extinguish the fire. So far, no fatalities or injuries have been reported, although the cause of the fire and the exact route of the affected bus are unknown. Four fire engines from the Operations Directorate worked at the scene, along with personnel from the Security Office. Personnel from the Alcalde Díaz Station, under the command of Captain Luis Prado, responded to the emergency with vehicle 808.

Second Case in Less than a Week

This incident comes just days after another bus caught fire on a nearby stretch of the same highway, raising concerns among public transportation users. Authorities are urging increased preventative maintenance of buses to avoid similar emergencies.