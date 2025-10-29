A Panama National Police Bus Caught Fire On The Northern Corridor: Madden Branch -
Members of the Panama Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene to control and extinguish the fire. So far, no fatalities or injuries have been reported, although the cause of the fire and the exact route of the affected bus are unknown. Four fire engines from the Operations Directorate worked at the scene, along with personnel from the Security Office. Personnel from the Alcalde Díaz Station, under the command of Captain Luis Prado, responded to the emergency with vehicle 808.
Second Case in Less than a Week
This incident comes just days after another bus caught fire on a nearby stretch of the same highway, raising concerns among public transportation users. Authorities are urging increased preventative maintenance of buses to avoid similar emergencies.
