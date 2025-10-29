To Strengthen Road Safety DNOT Put 50 New Motorcycles Into Operation

403
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Directorate of Traffic Operations (DNOT), through the management of the Central Government and the Ministry of Security, has put into operation a new fleet of 50 motorcycles intended to reinforce control and surveillance efforts on the country's roads. The new motorcycles will be distributed nationwide, prioritizing areas with the highest traffic flow and greatest operational need. This aims to improve traffic flow, reduce response times to incidents, and strengthen preventative traffic measures. The DNOT reaffirms its commitment to working towards safer, more orderly and efficient traffic, promoting cooperation between state institutions and citizens.
