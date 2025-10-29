Crypto Market Continues To Retreat

The crypto market cap fell by another 1% to $3.81 trillion over the past 24 hours, continuing its retreat. On Monday, the 50-day moving average acted as resistance, stumbling the market's recovery. The Trump coin is bucking the market trend, gaining more than 15% in 24 hours and 35% in 7 days.
