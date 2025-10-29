Global Potash Market Size Expected To Reach $93.5 Billion In 2032 As The Potash Industry Is Experiencing Robust Growth - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

New York, NY – October 29, 2025 – The global potash market is expected to continue to grow at a substantial pace in the coming years. As the world's population grows, the demand for food also increases. Farmers increase their agricultural productivity and enhance crop yields to meet this demand. Potash is essential for providing the necessary nutrients that crops need to thrive. It enhances root development, nutrient absorption, and overall plant growth. The U.S. has a thriving agricultural sector, with various crops cultivated across its vast farmlands. Potash is a critical nutrient required for optimal crop growth and productivity. As a result, the demand for the U.S. remains consistently high due to the need to support the agricultural industry's output and meet the growing demand for food and farming products. The market in the U.S. exhibits a strong and consistent demand driven by the agricultural sector's needs, major crop cultivation, soil fertility maintenance, precision agriculture adoption, specialty crop cultivation, technological advancements, and government support. These factors collectively contribute to the sustained product demand, ensuring a stable and thriving market in the U.S. A report from Grand View Research said that the global potash market size was estimated at USD 62,374.0 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 93,501.2 million in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2032. The increasing population directly impacts the demand for food and agricultural products, which, in turn, influences the market. Active Companies in the mining industry this week include Brazil Potash Corp. (NYSE American: GRO), Millennial Potash Corp. (OTCQB: MLPNF) (TSXV: MLP), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) (TSX: NTR), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI).

The Grand View Research report said:“The market plays a critical role in global agriculture, as potash is a primary source of potassium, an essential nutrient for plant growth. It is most commonly used in the form of potassium chloride (KCl), accounting for most of the potash consumed worldwide. The market is primarily driven by the increasing global demand for food, which necessitates higher crop yields and soil fertility management. Potash improves plant health, enhances drought and disease resistance, and increases crop production quality and quantity. Key consuming regions include Asia Pacific (especially China and India), Latin America, and North America, where large-scale commercial farming dominates.” It concluded:“The growing global population is increasing the demand for food, which drives the need for higher agricultural productivity. Potash, as a key source of potassium, helps improve crop yield, water retention, and resistance to pests and diseases. This makes it essential for intensive farming practices, particularly in nutrient-depleted soils. Due to expanding cultivation needs, large agricultural economies like India, China, and Brazil are major growth drivers.”

Brazil Potash Presells 91% of Future Production, Catalyzing Construction Financing Phase



Final critical mineral offtake agreement with Kimia Solutions key to obtain project finance for construction

Advances Brazil's fertilizer autonomy goal via contract with leading domestic distributor

Third major binding Take-or-Pay agreement following Keytrade and AMAGGI offtakes Combined commitments now total approximately 91% of planned production, pre-sold for contracts ranging from 10 to 17 years, securing over 2 million tons of sales annually

– Brazil Potash Corp. (NYSE American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash agriculture project, the Autazes Project, announced the execution of its third and final definitive commercial offtake agreement between Potássio do Brasil Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Kimia Solutions Ltda. (“Kimia”), part of Bulkfertz, a Brazilian fertilizer trading and distribution company established in 1978 by Nelson Moreno.

The binding agreement (the“Agreement”) establishes a 10-year take-or-pay commitment for Kimia to purchase up to 704,000 tons of potash annually from the Autazes Potash Project at market prices.

“This agreement with Kimia represents exceptional commercial momentum, with all three major take-or-pay offtake agreements completed as planned, securing pre-sales of over two million tons of annual production for up to 17 years,” said Matt Simpson CEO of Brazil Potash.“Achieving approximately 91% contracted capacity positions us to further advance project financing discussions, knowing we have industry leading Brazilian partners committed to directly purchase or distribute our potash.”

“This commitment with Brazil Potash represents a transformative opportunity for Brazilian agriculture and aligns perfectly with our mission to strengthen our partnership with the domestic fertilizer supply chains,” said Elie Cohen, CEO of Kimia Solutions.“As part of the Bulkfertz Group, we have the distribution infrastructure and market relationships to ensure this domestically produced potash reaches farmers efficiently and cost-effectively throughout our current and loyal customer base all over Brazil.”

“This agreement not only enhances our product portfolio but also supports Brazil's strategic objective of reducing import dependency while providing our agricultural supply chain with a reliable, competitive source of this critical nutrient.” added Nelson Moreno, partner of Kimia Solutions and founder of Bulkfertz Group. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for Brazil Potash by visiting:

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) recently announced that it has received analytical results for drillhole BA-004 at its Banio Potash Project in Gabon. Hole BA-004 intersected an impressive 101.45m cumulative metres of carnallitite seams averaging 16.8% KCl, using a 13% cut-off grade. The 101.45m of rich carnallitite seams are situated within evaporite Cycles II to Cycle VIII which are hosted by the Salt Sequence stratigraphy at the project. This cumulative potash thickness of 101.45m compares very favourably with the 112.5m cumulative thickness intersected in BA-001-EXT and significantly exceeds the +70m cumulative thicknesses encountered in drillholes BA-002-EXT and BA-003 completed in 2024.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented“Millennial is excited to announce the assay results for hole BA-004 containing over 101m cumulative potash thickness with an average grade of 16.8% KCl. Our drill program keeps generating significant results demonstrating consistency and continuity of potash cycles in this part of the project area. In addition to very thick potash horizons, it is also encouraging to see potash grades reaching 29% KCl over some cycles. This potash seams in this drillhole are significantly thicker than the approximately 70m thick cumulative zone delineated in holes BA-002-EXT and BA-003 as reported in 2024 and are in line with the impressive 112m zone intersected in BA-001-EXT. These consistent and remarkable results reinforce Millennial's confidence in Banio's potential to expand its current Mineral Resource Estimate and highlight the project's exciting development trajectory. We intend to update our Mineral Resource Estimate soon as all the assay results have been received. I would like to congratulate our technical team on the successful completion of the Phase II drill program.”

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR) (NYSE: NTR ) recently announced plans to release third quarter 2025 results after market close on Wednesday, November 5. Nutrien will host a conference call to discuss its results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 6.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-800-990-2777 or 1-416-855-9085 and using conference ID: 26207. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's Investor Events and Presentation page.

A recording of the call will be available after its completion and can be accessed at: The webcast link will be live for 12 months following the call.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) recently said that it plans to release third quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when materials are publicly available on the company's website. On Wednesday, November 5th, beginning 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free): +1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number: +1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number: 1984194

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

A webcast of the conference call may be accessed through Mosaic's website at An audio replay of the call will be available up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI ) recently said that it plans to release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, after the market closes. Intrepid will host a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and other operating and financial matters and answer investor questions.

Management invites you to listen to the conference call by using the toll-free dial-in number 1 (800) 715-9871 or International dial-in number 1 (646) 307-1963; please use conference ID 1179359. The call will also be streamed live via webcast.

A recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call by dialing 1 (800) 770-2030 for toll-free, 1 (609) 800-9909 for International, or via webcast. The replay of the call will require the input of the conference ID 1179359. The recording will be available through November 13, 2025.

