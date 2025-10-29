EQS Group GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel

EQS Group appoints Mark Erbele as Chief Customer Officer to drive global customer engagement

29.10.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich – 29 October 2025 EQS Group, a leading international cloud software provider for compliance, data privacy, sustainability management, and investor relations, today announced that Mark Erbele has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Erbele will lead the company's global customer operations, including Professional Services, Technical Support, and Customer Success.

With more than 20 years of experience building and scaling customer-centric organizations across the compliance and technology sectors, Erbele brings a strong track record of leadership and operational excellence. He joins EQS Group from BioRender, where he served as Senior Vice President, Customer Success & Experience. Prior to that, he led global customer teams at Convercent – acquired by OneTrust in 2021 – until 2022. The compliance and ethics business segment, including Convercent, was later acquired by EQS Group in 2024. At Convercent, he supported more than 1,000 global clients and $30 million in recurring revenue. Erbele's international background includes leadership roles in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as experience in strategic account management, CX transformation, and CRO-level collaboration with sales and marketing functions. At EQS Group, he will play a key role in driving the company's global customer strategy and aligning post-sales functions to support growth across markets. “Mark brings a rare combination of operational excellence, customer insight, and industry experience to EQS Group,” said Achim Weick, founder and CEO of EQS Group.“His leadership will help us further strengthen our relationships with customers worldwide and ensure that we continue to deliver exceptional value as we scale our impact globally in compliance and governance.” “I'm thrilled to join EQS Group at a pivotal time in the company's journey,” said Mark Erbele, Chief Customer Officer of EQS Group.“The opportunity to help scale a purpose-driven business focused on trust, transparency, and regulatory excellence is both meaningful and motivating. I look forward to working closely with our teams and customers to create lasting impact across the markets we serve.” Erbele is an alumnus of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he earned a degree in Business Administration with a focus on finance. Press contact

Christina Jahn Tel.: +49 89 444430133 E-Mail: ... About EQS Group EQS Group is a leading international cloud provider for compliance & ethics, data privacy, sustainability management, and investor relations. More than 14,000 companies across the world use EQS Group's products to build trust by reliably and securely meeting complex regulatory requirements, minimizing risks and transparently reporting on business performance and its impact on society and the environment. EQS Group's solutions are bundled in a cloud-based platform. This allows compliance processes for whistleblower protection and case handling, policy management, and approval processes to be managed just as professionally as business partners, third parties and risks, insider lists and reporting obligations. In addition, EQS Group provides software to fulfill human rights due diligence requirements across corporate supply chains, ensure compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR and EU AI Act, and support efficient ESG management and compliant sustainability reporting. Listed companies also benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, as well as IR websites and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communication. EQS Group was founded in Munich in 2000. Today, the group employs around 600 professionals worldwide. 29.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

