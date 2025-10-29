Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Ernst Russ AG: Further reduction of non-strategic minorities

29.10.2025 / 11:37 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 29 October 2025 – The Ernst Russ Group (“ER Group”) continues to streamline and optimize its group structure. By acquiring the Joint Venture partners shares in six feeder container vessels, the ER Group is taking another important step in reducing non-strategic minority interests. The vessels are: – MV FAITH (917 TEU, see picture)

– MV IDO (803 TEU)

– MV MIRROR (803 TEU)

– MV TROUPER (868 TEU)

– MV VISITOR (862 TEU)

– MV ESL WINNER (1,841 TEU) Attractive share purchase prices were agreed for the ER Group. Approximately one quarter of the transaction volume will be funded through existing liquidity, while the remaining amount will be provided through a seller's credit structure. ER Group acquires additional shares in MV FAITH (917 TEU) and a further five feeder vessels This transaction is an integral element of the ER Group's transformation program to increase transparency and improve its capital market positioning.“We continue to transform our portfolio to reduce complexity within the ER Group while keeping our discipline under what circumstances we are buyers or sellers of assets”, explains Joseph Schuchmann, Co-CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Ernst Russ AG.“This measure will increase our attractiveness to the capital markets, which is in line with our stated long-term strategy to strengthen our position as a listed shipping company in Germany”, adds Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer Dr Christopher Eilers. On 11 November 2025, the ER Group will publish its nine-month figures along with an accompanying investor presentation providing an update on the Group's strategy for the coming years. About Ernst Russ AG: Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed, internationally operating ship-owner based in Hamburg. Parts of the company's history date back to 1893. The Group currently manages a fleet of 26 vessels, partly operated with strategic partners, and has two additional vessels on order. The focus is on container vessels ranging from 700 to 4,200 TEU, complemented by a larger 13,400 TEU container vessel, a Handysize bulker, and a multipurpose vessel. The goal is to operate a sustainable fleet with well-diversified employment durations. Contact: Ernst Russ AG

Anika Hillmer

Investor Relations

Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800

29.10.2025 CET/CEST

