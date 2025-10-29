DEBRA Research GmbH / Key word(s): Financing

DEBRA Research Invests in Eliksa Therapeutics to Advance ELK-003, a Biological Eye Drop for Epidermolysis Bullosa-Related Ocular Complications

29.10.2025

The financing supports Eliksa's clinical development of ELK-003, a biological eye drop for ocular complications in Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) patients.

The ongoing pilot study in cooperation with DEBRA Chile has enrolled 18 patients to date, with no drug-related side effects observed among the first 8 participants who have completed treatment. The investment round by a syndicate of mission-driven organizations including DEBRA Research, Abe Fund, Cure EB, the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF), and EB Research Partnership (EBRP), reflects the growing role of philanthropy-driven efforts in advancing therapies for underserved rare diseases such as EB. Munich, Germany, and Doylestown, Pennsylvania, U.S., 29 October 2025 - DEBRA Research gGmbH, a global non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research and drug development for those affected by Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), today announced an impact investment in Eliksa Therapeutics, a biotechnology company headquartered at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, Doylestown, PA . The funding supports Eliksa's ongoing clinical development of ELK-003, a novel biological eye drop designed to treat corneal abrasions associated with EB. Other investors in the round include the Abe Fund, UK-based charity Cure EB, the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF), and EB Research Partnership (EBRP). ELK-003 is currently being evaluated in a pilot clinical study conducted in collaboration with DEBRA Chile (NCT06713434 ). To date, 18 patients have been enrolled, with eight having completed the treatment phase. Initial review indicates no drug-related side effects, and data analysis is ongoing. The study tracks each patient's EB-related ocular manifestations before and after treatment with ELK-003 to assess safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy. If successful, the results will form the basis of a future trial aimed at obtaining regulatory approval in the U.S. and other markets. ELK-003 eye drops are a proprietary amniotic fluid secretome formulation designed to protect and repair the corneal surface. EB is a group of rare and painful genetic disorders characterized by extremely fragile skin, leading to blisters, wounds and scarring on the skin and mucous membranes from even minor friction or trauma. Ophthalmic involvement is common, particularly in the more severe EB subtypes, and can affect the eyelids, conjunctiva, cornea and tear ducts. Corneal complications such as abrasions or scarring cause significant ocular pain and inferior vision. Dr. Christoph Coch, MD, Managing Director at DEBRA Research, said:“People living with EB suffer from severe and progressive ocular complications that cause discomfort and significantly impact quality of life. As there is no specific treatment for these complications, we are passionate to support ELIKSA on their journey to develop this novel therapy. With this investment, and through excellent cooperation with a syndicate of like-minded organizations, we are reinforcing our commitment to accelerate the development of treatments that alleviate symptoms and improve outcomes for people living with EB.” Armen Karamanian, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Eliksa Therapeutics, added:“We are thrilled to welcome DEBRA Research and the other EB institutions as investors. Beyond the capital, we value the expertise and network that DEBRA Research brings to the table. Their commitment to translational science in EB and deep experience across research and clinical development make them an ideal partner. This investment enables us to move faster on ELK-003 and bring a much-needed therapy to the EB community.” In 2021, Eliksa in-licensed the core technology related to ELK-003 from the University of Utah. The company is focused on advancing novel, practical therapies for people living with EB and related conditions. Alex Hersham, Founder of the Abe fund, added:“For people living with EB, eye complications can be among the most painful and limiting aspects of the disease. Supporting Eliksa's work is part of our mission to make EB a near-normal life – and we're hopeful these eye drops can make a meaningful difference.” “Corneal abrasions are extremely painful and debilitating when they occur, rendering a sufferer temporarily blind, sometimes for days. An eye drop that would aid healing and reduce the incidence of abrasions would make a significant difference and we are happy to support Eliksa in the development of ELK-003,” said Sharmila Nikapota, Founder of CureEB. About Eliksa Therapeutics Eliksa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, developing innovative therapies for Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and related conditions. Leveraging technology licensed from the University of Utah, Eliksa's lead program, ELK-003, is a biological eye drop designed to treat corneal abrasions associated with EB. For more information, please visit . About DEBRA Research DEBRA Research is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing treatments and cures for EB, a rare life-limiting genetic condition. As the research arm of DEBRA Austria - a patient organization established in 1995 to support individuals living with EB – DEBRA Research collaborates globally with academia, biotech, pharma, patient organizations, and regulatory bodies to drive innovation. DEBRA Research focuses on translational research and clinical development to address the unmet needs of people living with EB. Its goal is to accelerate the discovery and development of treatments improving their quality of life, while striving for a future where EB is curable – a“world without EB.” For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedI. About DEBRA Chile DEBRA Chile is a non-profit patient organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by EB throughout Chile. As part of the global DEBRA International network, DEBRA Chile provides comprehensive patient care services, advocacy, and education while promoting access to innovative treatments and research opportunities. The organization plays a key role in connecting patients with clinical studies, healthcare professionals, and international EB research efforts, all working toward the shared mission of improving quality of life and ultimately finding a cure for EB. For more information, please visit . Other EB-Focused Investors in this round Cure EB: Cure EB, a charity registered in England and Wales (no 1158672), is dedicated to finding effective treatments and a cure for all forms of EB with an emphasis on advancing gene modifying technologies. For more information, please visit . 