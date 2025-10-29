OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

OHB SE completes full takeover of MT Aerospace AG

29.10.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OHB SE completes full takeover of MT Aerospace AG

OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) has acquired a further 30 % of shares in MT Aerospace AG, thereby becoming the sole shareholder in the company. MT Aerospace is a leading international aerospace company and has been part of the OHB Group since 2005.

“The full takeover of shares in MT Aerospace AG underlines both our confidence in the company's established growth path and in the very positive development of the global launch vehicle market. With its products and services, the company has been a reliable partner for decades, not only for the European aerospace industry, but also for the defense industry. We are convinced that our position as the single shareholder will make it easier for us to strengthen our position in the growing defense market," states Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE.

The more than 500 employees develop, manufacture and test components for institutional and commercial launch vehicle programs, for aircraft, satellites and for applications in the defense industry. The company is Germany's largest supplier to the European Ariane 6 program. With a share of over 10 percent of the work packages for the Ariane 6 launch vehicle, the company is making a significant contribution to securing European access to space.

Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email:...

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email:... 29.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News