OHB SE Completes Full Takeover Of MT Aerospace AG


OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) has acquired a further 30 % of shares in MT Aerospace AG, thereby becoming the sole shareholder in the company. MT Aerospace is a leading international aerospace company and has been part of the OHB Group since 2005.
“The full takeover of shares in MT Aerospace AG underlines both our confidence in the company's established growth path and in the very positive development of the global launch vehicle market. With its products and services, the company has been a reliable partner for decades, not only for the European aerospace industry, but also for the defense industry. We are convinced that our position as the single shareholder will make it easier for us to strengthen our position in the growing defense market," states Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE.
The more than 500 employees develop, manufacture and test components for institutional and commercial launch vehicle programs, for aircraft, satellites and for applications in the defense industry. The company is Germany's largest supplier to the European Ariane 6 program. With a share of over 10 percent of the work packages for the Ariane 6 launch vehicle, the company is making a significant contribution to securing European access to space.
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email:...
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email:...

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
