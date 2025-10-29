Mallia Innovations / Key word(s): Conference

Mallia Will Pitch as Falling Walls Finalist, Heads to BIO-Europe Ahead of Upcoming Product Launch

29.10.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mallia Will Pitch as Falling Walls Finalist, Heads to BIO-Europe Ahead of Upcoming Product Launch Erlangen, Germany, October 29, 2025 – Mallia Innovations GmbH, the holding company strategically driving the development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical therapies targeting hair loss and wound healing as well as cosmetic applications for hair growth, and its subsidiaries inform about important events in November. Falling Walls Science Summit November 6 – 9 in Berlin, Germany Prof. Dr. Alexander Steinkasserer, Co-founder and Managing Director of Mallia Therapeutics, will pitch on November 6 as a finalist in the Falling Walls Venture category Science Start-Up. Mallia Therapeutics has been selected as one of 25 finalists out of over 200 applications across 37 countries at the Falling Walls Science Summit 2025, the international and interdisciplinary forum for global science leaders in Berlin, for its pioneering work at the intersection of immunology and aesthetics. Mallia Therapeutic's approach translates decades of sCD83 research into novel therapies for hair loss and wound healing. The Company is focusing on the clinical development of novel therapies for patients suffering from androgenetic alopecia or alopecia areata. The winner, selected by an expert jury, will be awarded the title 'Science Breakthrough of the Year'. BIO-Europe 2025: November 3 – 5 in Vienna, Austria

Dr. Manfred Gröppel, Co-founder and Managing Director of Mallia Innovations, will be on site. Schedule meetings through the partneringONE system or reach out via e-mail. At the same time, Mallia Aesthetics is gearing up for its upcoming product launch of 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum and 8T3 Essentials Lash & Brow Serum. Both serums are based on a proprietary derivative of the human soluble CD83 protein. Sign up for Mallia's newsletter to be among the first to find out when the products launch and to receive a discount on your first order. About sCD83 Soluble CD83 (sCD83) is an immunomodulatory protein that is currently being developed for the topical treatment of hair loss (MAL‐856) and stimulation of hair growth (MAL‐838). The soluble CD83 protein was first identified in 2001 by Mallia co-founder Prof. Steinkasserer. It has anti-inflammatory properties via the induction of resolution of inflammation, which promotes wound healing and induces new hair growth.[1] In addition, sCD83 has been shown to activate regulatory T cells (Tregs)[2], which interact directly with hair follicles and can activate them.[3]Furthermore, sCD83 inhibits cell death of hair follicles and directly activates follicular stem cells, as well as keratin production, thereby stimulating new hair growth. This multimodal mode of action distinguishes sCD83 from other topically applied hair growth agents. Topically applied, sCD83 can directly reach the hair follicles but does not penetrate through the skin and thus does not enter the bloodstream. The effect is localized, which is a major advantage over systemic treatment options, which can cause severe side effects. About hair loss Hormone-related hair loss in men and women (androgenetic alopecia, or AGA) is the most common form of hair loss. Worldwide, more than 70% of men and 50% of women post menopause are affected by androgenetic alopecia. Another 147 million people suffer from immune-related, circular hair loss (alopecia areata, or AA[4],[5]). Androgenetic alopecia usually progresses gradually and is due to genetic and hormonal factors. In men, it often leads to a receding hairline and baldness on the top of the head, while in women it causes thinning hair in the parting area. Alopecia areata causes circular hair loss on the scalp, face or other parts of the body. It occurs when the immune system erroneously attacks hair follicles, leading to immune-mediated hair loss. About Mallia Mallia Innovations GmbH, based in Erlangen, Germany, is the holding company strategically driving the proprietary development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical therapies and cosmetic applications of the immunomodulatory sCD83 protein, targeting hair growth, hair loss and other dermatological indications, including wound healing. Mallia Therapeutics GmbH focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for patients suffering from androgenetic alopecia or alopecia areata, among other conditions. MAL-856 is based on the scientifically proven immunomodulatory mode of action of sCD83, which has been investigated for close to 25 years by Mallia Co‐founder Prof. Dr Alexander Steinkasserer.[6] Mallia Aesthetics GmbH focuses on cosmetic applications for the stimulation of hair growth, which are also based on the scientifically validated sCD83 protein. The Company develops Innovative cosmetic products using MAL-838 that will be marketed to specialists and consumers. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. Mallia Contact:

Mallia Innovations GmbH

... International media contact:

MC Services AG

Dr. Regina Lutz / Katja Arnold

Phone: +49 (0)89 210 228 0

Email: ...

[1] Royzman, D., Peckert-Maier, K., Stich, L., König, C., Wild, A. B., Tauchi, M.,... & Steinkasserer, A. (2022). Soluble CD83 improves and accelerates wound healing by the induction of pro-resolving macrophages. Frontiers in Immunology, 13, 1012647. DOI: 10.3389/fimmu.2022.1012647 [2] Bock, F., Rössner, S., Onderka, J., Lechmann, M., Pallotta, M. T., Fallarino, F.,... & Zinser, E. (2013). Topical application of soluble CD83 induces IDO-mediated immune modulation, increases Foxp3+ T cells, and prolongs allogeneic corneal graft survival. The Journal of Immunology, 191(4), 1965-1975. DOI: 10.4049/jimmunol.1201531 [3] Ali, N., Zirak, B., Rodriguez, R. S., Pauli, M. L., Truong, H. A., Lai, K.,... & Rosenblum, M. D. (2017). Regulatory T cells in skin facilitate epithelial stem cell differentiation. Cell, 169(6), 1119-1129. DOI: [4] Feinstein, R. P. (2022). Androgenetic alopecia.: [5] Mostaghimi, A., Gandhi, K., Done, N., Ray, M., Gao, W., Carley, C.,... & Sikirica, V. (2022). All-cause health care resource utilization and costs among adults with alopecia areata: A retrospective claims database study in the United States. Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, 28(4), 426-434: DOI: 10.18553/jmcp.2022.28.4.426 [6] Lechmann, M., Krooshoop, D. J., Dudziak, D., Kremmer, E., Kuhnt, C., Figdor, C. G.,... & Steinkasserer, A. (2001). The extracellular domain of CD83 inhibits dendritic cell–mediated T cell stimulation and binds to a ligand on dendritic cells. The Journal of experimental medicine, 194(12), 1813-1821. DOI: 10.1084/jem.194.12.1813 29.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News 2220526 29.10.2025 CET/CEST