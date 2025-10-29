Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bond 2025/2030: Very Strong Demand
The public offering of Deutsche Rohstoff AG's 5th bond with a 6% coupon, that launched on 27 October 2025, has met with exceptionally strong demand. Within just the first few days of the subscription period, total demand already exceeded the target volume.
In view of this high demand, the subscription period is likely to be closed early, probably as early as next week.
The start of the term and listing of the bond on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's open market will take place as planned on 13 November 2025.
The placement is being accompanied by Montega Markets GmbH as the contractually bound intermediary of Wolfgang Steubing AG Wertpapierdienstleister, Frankfurt am Main, as sole lead manager and sole lead bookrunner.
Mannheim, 29 October 2025
