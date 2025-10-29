Innoscripta SE Announces Publication Of Q3 Figures For 2025
|
innoscripta SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The report will provide insights into the Company's financial performance in the first nine months of 2025 and provide information on key figures.
The report will be available on the Company's website in the Investors section from November 3, 2025.
Contact:
innoscripta SE
Arnulfstr. 60
80335 Munich, Germany
Email: ...
Web:
29.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Arnulfstraße 60
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4989262004187
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|align="left" valign="top">ISIN:
|DE000A40QVM8
|WKN:
|A40QVM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2220712
|
2220712 29.10.2025 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment