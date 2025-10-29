Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Innoscripta SE Announces Publication Of Q3 Figures For 2025


2025-10-29 02:08:40
innoscripta SE announces publication of Q3 figures for 2025
Munich, October 29, 2025 – innoscripta SE (the“Company”; ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) will publish its results for the third quarter of the 2025 financial year on November 3, 2025.
The report will provide insights into the Company's financial performance in the first nine months of 2025 and provide information on key figures.
The report will be available on the Company's website in the Investors section from November 3, 2025.

Contact:
innoscripta SE
Arnulfstr. 60
80335 Munich, Germany
Email: ...
Web:

Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Arnulfstraße 60
80335 München
Germany
Phone: +4989262004187
E-mail: ...
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
