Nancy Pelosi Clashed With CNN When Confronted About Insider Trading - Should Lawmakers Be Allowed To Trade Stocks?

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn't having it when CNN's Jake Tapper pressed her about insider trading allegations.

During an appearance on“The Lead with Jake Tapper,” the host asked what she thought of President Donald Trump's accusation that she got rich“by having inside information” and“making a fortune with her husband” in stock trading.

Pelosi shot back.

“Why do you have to read that?” she snapped.“We're here to talk about the 60th anniversary of Medicaid. That's what I agreed to come to talk about.”



Tapper explained he wanted to give her a chance to respond,“[Trump] accused you of insider trading - what's your response to that?”

“That's ridiculous,” Pelosi retorted without hesitation.“In fact, I very much support the stop [of] the trading of members of Congress - not that I think anybody is doing anything wrong. If they are, they are prosecuted and they go to jail. But because of the confidence it instills in the American people, don't worry about this. But I have no concern about the obvious investments that have been made over time. I'm not into it. My husband is, but it isn't anything to do with anything insider.”

That confidence issue is exactly what lawmakers are debating. Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a bill to ban members of Congress from trading or holding individual stocks. It was initially dubbed the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act - a not-so-subtle nod to Pelosi - but after negotiations with Democrats, Hawley agreed to rename it the Honest Act.

For now, though, lawmakers are still allowed to trade. In fact, there are even ETFs that track their portfolios. The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (ticker: NANC - another nod to Pelosi) invests in securities bought or sold by Democratic members of Congress and their spouses. Meanwhile, the Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (ticker: GOP) follows the same strategy for Republicans.

