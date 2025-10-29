Zohr-9 Well Boosts Egypt's Gas Output By 70 Million Cubic Feet Per Day

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has announced the successful completion of drilling operations at the Zohr-9 well, located in the Mediterranean's Zohr gas field. The new well is expected to add approximately 70 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to Egypt's production capacity, reinforcing the country's efforts to meet domestic energy demands and reduce reliance on imported gas.

In a statement released by the Ministry on Wednesday, Badawi explained that the newly discovered gas-bearing layer in the Zohr-9 well will significantly contribute to Egypt's energy supply. Drilled by the Saipem 10000 drillship, the project was completed on schedule and in full compliance with safety standards.

This achievement builds on the success of the Zohr-6 well and is a key component of the ongoing plan to enhance production from the Zohr field, which continues to demonstrate substantial potential for future development. The Minister emphasized that the discovery reinforces the strength and long-term viability of the Zohr field.







In parallel, drilling operations commenced this week on the Denise W-1X exploratory well in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Port Said. The new well, drilled by the Egyptian rig Al Qaher-2 (operated by Modern Drilling Company), is targeting a depth of over 4,200 meters in waters 98 meters deep. The exploration well is expected to further support Egypt's growing energy sector.

Minister Badawi also highlighted the role of Eni, the Italian energy giant, whose ongoing drilling activities in Egypt's offshore fields reflect both the company's confidence in the country's investment climate and its commitment to deepening its partnership with Egypt. He underscored that these efforts are part of the Ministry's broader strategy to foster investment, streamline operations, and drive continued growth in Egypt's oil and gas industries.