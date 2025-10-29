Egypt Assumes Presidency Of INTOSAI As INCOSAI 25 Kicks Off In Sharm El-Sheikh

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt, represented by the Accountability State Authority (ASA), has officially taken over the presidency of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) for a three-year term. The handover ceremony occurred during the opening of the 25th International Congress of Supreme Audit Institutions (INCOSAI 25), held in Sharm El-Sheikh under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The event was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, several ministers, and senior officials.

The opening session saw broad international participation from leaders and representatives of supreme audit institutions worldwide, along with regional organizations and international bodies concerned with public auditing. This global turnout underscores the widespread confidence in Egypt's growing leadership role in the international auditing community.

In his speech following the official handover, Mohamed El-Faisal Youssef, President of Egypt's Accountability State Authority, reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to INTOSAI's core values of independence, impartiality, and integrity. He also emphasized Egypt's ongoing contribution to enhancing global public auditing, financial governance, and sustainable development.

“We face a critical moment in the evolution of public auditing, shaped by rapid technological advancements and evolving global challenges,” Youssef said.“As audit institutions shift from post-action reviews to pre-decision foresight, they play a crucial role in both detecting issues and preventing them. This makes them essential partners in public decision-making and key drivers of institutional reform.”

Egypt's assumption of the INTOSAI presidency marks the culmination of its long-standing efforts to promote transparency, integrity, and the fight against corruption. Taking on this prestigious role during a time of global economic transformation and successive crises further underscores the importance of international collaboration among supreme audit institutions to safeguard public funds and enhance governance practices.

Egypt succeeds Brazil, which held the INTOSAI presidency during the previous term. This transition signals the beginning of a new phase of international cooperation aimed at improving the efficiency of auditing bodies worldwide.

Having joined INTOSAI in 1963, Egypt's Accountability State Authority has long played a central role within the organization, contributing significantly to its global efforts. The ASA serves as the external auditor for several United Nations agencies, including the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), and is set to begin a six-year term as the external auditor for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 2026.

Regionally, Egypt's ASA remains a leading force in both the African Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI) and the Arab Organization for Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI), providing training, capacity-building programs, and promoting best practices across Africa and the Arab world. The ASA also chairs the editorial board of the African Journal of Comprehensive Auditing, reinforcing its role in fostering professional knowledge exchange.

Moreover, Egypt's ASA continues to serve as the external auditor for the African Union, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted auditing body on both regional and global levels.