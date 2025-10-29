2025 Consumer Electronics Innovation Conference (CEIC 2025) To Grandly Kick Off In Early November In Shenzhen, China

On October 28th, the press conference for the“2025 Consumer Electronics Innovation Conference (CEIC 2025)” was held in Shenzhen, China. With the theme of“New Electronics · New Experiences · New Consumption”, this conference is hosted by the Hetao“6+1” International Organization Headquaters and undertaken by the International Economic and Center For International Economic and Technological Cooperation Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. It will take place from November 6th to 8th in Hall 2 of Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian), Shenzhen, China. Guided by the mission of“defining the new trend of global consumer electronics”, the conference will gather nearly 300 technology enterprises from 20 countries and regions around the world, allowing audiences to have an up-close experience of the future life.

Over 2,000 Innovative Technology Products to Be Showcased, with Many Making Global Debuts

This Consumer Electronics Innovation Conference () will focus on displaying a large number of smart products and experiences based on world-leading technologies such as HarmonyOS, SparkLink, and Audio & HDR Vivid, building a complete chain of“underlying core technologies – innovative products – unforgettable experiences”. More than 2,000 innovative technology products will be showcased in a concentrated manner.

1 global debut exhibition of the full range of HarmonyOS 6 products will cover 5 categories of terminal devices, including HarmonyOS TVs, HarmonyOS computers, tablets, mobile phones, and wearable devices.

2 110-inch large-screen Mate TV will make its global launch, bringing on-site IMAX giant screen viewing experience and a brand-new floating touch interaction.

3 realistic experience debut of the new-generation smart cockpit will demonstrate vehicle-home smart connection; the cockpit and whole-house intelligence will be transformed into a cross-space mobile butler intelligent entity, creating a new experience of smart cockpit and smart home.

4 on-site debut exhibition of naked-eye holographic spatial VR equipment will showcase its transformation into desktop/vehicle-mounted aerial imaging equipment, portable giant screen projection equipment, and light field screen equipment, allowing people to experience the future personal visual experience in advance.

5 intelligent sound source localization + deep noise reduction technology: the accuracy of sound source direction reaches within 1 degree, and the noise reduction performance has achieved generational improvement. This technology equips robots with“sensitive hearing”, enabling them to accurately identify the location of sound source incidents and intelligently handle various events.

Yang Tao, Deputy Director of the CEIC Organizing Committee and Secretary-General of WAA, introduced at the press conference that this exhibition will cover an area of 15,000 square meters, focusing on five innovative fields: smart terminals, smart cars, smart homes, digital health, and new technology chips. Exhibitors include not only domestic and foreign technology enterprises such as China Media Group, China Mobile, Huawei, BYD, Honor, NIO, XPeng, HiSilicon, EHang Intelligent, ICkey, Shanghai Ningyao, Samsung, DeKera, Toshiba, Dassault, TÜV, and Azapa, but also characteristic exhibition areas such as Shenzhen Huaqiang North Street (China), University Innovation Zone, Developer Activity Zone, and six international industry and standards organizations. These areas will comprehensively and vividly present the latest achievements and cutting-edge trends of the consumer electronics industry.

“Wisdom Collision Platform” Builds an All-Round Connection Bridge

This conference will set up 3 main forums and 16 sub-forums, focusing on the five core fields and conducting in-depth discussions on full-chain innovation from the R&D of underlying“core technologies” to industrial practice.

More than 300 entrepreneurs, scientists, and industry leaders from enterprises, academic circles, and research institutions will gather together to share cutting-edge insights in more than 50 special meetings. The discussions will cover not only the trend prediction of AI empowering consumer electronics, but also the in-depth interpretation of cross-scenario interconnection standards, as well as the review of practical experience of innovative enterprises. This will bring the most cutting-edge ideological collision and in-depth communication to the consumer electronics industry.

Meanwhile, the conference will also hold an“Innovation Capital Forum”, building a connection bridge for technology, industry, and capital. More than ten well-known capital institutions will connect with high-growth projects on-site, building a“capital bridge” for innovative technologies and products to accelerate their marketing process.

Adding“Life Warmth” to Technology: Wonderful Conference Activities Stimulate the Vitality of the Innovation Ecosystem

When the thousand-year-old traditional Chinese music meets future technology, a fantastic journey of“Chinese traditional style × Technology × Music” is about to start in Shenzhen, China. During the conference, the Audio Vivid Music Festival will also be held, gathering new talents in traditional Chinese music and pioneers of Guochao (Chinese trend) to present a cross-border feast from elegant solos to exciting ensembles. Audio Vivid, the world's first AI audio coding standard, will serve as the exclusive sound guide, enabling each note to be accurately positioned in 3D space. Being in the scene, it feels like musical instruments are whispering in the ear and melodies are hovering above the head, unlocking the ultimate auditory experience of“being there” with sound.

The National Finals of the 2nd” SparkLink Cup” Application Challenge will also be grandly held on-site during the conference. Focusing on fields such as smart home, smart terminals, and AI robots, the competition aims to explore and cultivate young innovative forces based on the new short-range technology of“SparkLink”. Participants will utilize the low-latency and high-reliability characteristics of“SparkLink” to demonstrate their unique advantages in accurate device collaboration and smooth interaction, injecting core driving force into the developer ecosystem.

Focus on New Trends and Explore a New Future in Shenzhen, China

As an innovation highland for the global consumer electronics industry, Shenzhen, China is deeply integrated into the global consumer electronics industry chain and supply chain system. Relying on its solid manufacturing foundation, dynamic innovation ecosystem, and efficient and agile supply chain system, Shenzhen is constantly expanding the breadth and depth of“Created in Shenzhen”.

In Shenzhen, from smart phones to smart wearables, and from smart imaging to smart homes, large, medium, and small enterprises work together for common progress and thrive in a“hundred flowers blooming” pattern. The city boasts strong industrial strength: in 2024, the added value of Shenzhen's smart terminal industry cluster exceeded 200 billion yuan, and the output of smart phones accounted for more than one-fifth of the national total. In terms of product innovation, 31 products from Shenzhen were selected into the 2025 Best Inventions list released by Time magazine, accounting for more than 70% of Chinese products on the list; these products include 3D printing equipment, batteries, cameras, mobile phones, headphones, and AR glasses. With a complete industrial chain, Shenzhen has basically formed a full consumer electronics industrial chain ecosystem covering R&D and design, key components, high-end manufacturing, marketing, and brand services.

In March this year, Shenzhen took the lead in issuing the Shenzhen Action Plan for Accelerating the Development of Artificial Intelligence Terminal Industry (2025-2026), which provides precise support for AI technology research, platform construction, product promotion, standard formulation, and ecosystem cultivation. The city has also established a 5 billion yuan AI terminal fund and a 1 billion yuan network, communication, and smart terminal fund, with a focus on investing in the consumer electronics and network communication industry chains.

At the same time, Shenzhen and Dongguan (China) have been approved to jointly build a National Artificial Intelligence Application Pilot Test Base (mobile terminal direction in the consumer field). The base will focus on the scenarios of“AI + Smart Terminals” and“AI + Smart Manufacturing”, and build five empowerment centers, including chip application development, chip ecosystem adaptation, operating system adaptation, industrial intelligent entity innovation, and pilot test verification. This will help enterprises achieve digital and intelligent transformation in the AI era.

Organizing Committee of 2025 Consumer Electronics Innovation Conference (CEIC 2025)

Address: Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Science and Technology Park, Shenzhen City, China

Contact Phone: +86 18926418506

Contact Person: Ms. Zhao

Email:...

Website: